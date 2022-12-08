Scooter Carnival: Sailor Gentleman’s Ride 2022

Over 200 Vespa and scooter riders gathered at GMC mor in Tejgaon Link Road on Friday, 2 December to take part in Sailor Gentleman's Ride 2022.

The Gentleman's Ride is a unique event that's annually organised by Bangladesh Vespa Community (BVC). The event features a Vespa rally, but unlike other rallies this one has a rather distinct dress code: all riders must be dressed in formal attires such as suits and blazers. The event promotes a safe and healthy two-wheeler culture in Bangladesh.

Photo: Collected from Sailor

Sponsored by Sailor and co powered by Piaggio Bros, this year's event, unlike previous years, included not only Vespa and Bajaj Chetak riders, but also had several other scooter communities taking part in the rally. Some notable scooter groups included Honda ADV group, Roadmaster group, Scooter Riders BD, 50cc riders and many more. The total number of participants surpassed the 200 mark this year.

Photo: Collected from Sailor

The rally started from GMC mor towards the exit in Gulshan, continued in Hatirjheel and then ended after returning to the original starting point.

"I'd like to thank Dhaka Metropolitan Police, especially Belal, TI In-Charge of Hatirjheel, who escorted us throughout our rally," said Didarul Islam Sujan, organiser and admin/founding member of Bangladesh Vespa Community (BVC).

Photo: Collected from Sailor

Sailor provided goodie bags and generous refreshments to all members who participated in the rally. The sponsor also organised a professional photoshoot session for individual rally participants.

Photo: Collected from Sailor

The event is considered to be one of the largest events among the Vespa and scooter community in Bangladesh. BVC is also planning to set out on an all Vespa rally to Cox's Bazar on a 5-day trip at the end of this year.