Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

On 20th July 2023, Rangs Motors unveiled the Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh.

A launching event was held at Aloki, a community center situated at the capital's Gulshan- Tejgaon link road, which started with an opening speech from Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury, Managing Director of Rangs Motors Limited, followed by a speech from Ahmed Shahriar Anwar, Chief Executive Officer of Rangs Motors Limited.

SS Gill, Executive Vice President of International Business of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) also present as the chief guest of the event.

The Indian manufactured bus can be purchased as either a chassis and get the bodywork done locally or bus owners can even get the bus as CBU (completely built unit) directly from Eicher. A chassis as well as a completely built Eicher Skyline 20.15 used by Hanif was also displayed at the venue.

All Skyline 20.15 chassis will currently be imported as completely built units but Mrs. Sohana mentioned Rangs Motors' plan of assembling Eicher buses at its plant situated in Sonargaon in future.

Rangs Motors have not disclosed the price of the Eicher buses as of yet as prices of the models can vastly vary based on the required specifications.

The buses will be built on a Domex chassis and come with waveller suspension as standard, with the option to upgrade to air suspension. For its powertrain, the Skyline gets an engine with inline fuel injection system, producing 180 horsepower and 710 Nm of torque, which Eicher claims to be the highest in its category.