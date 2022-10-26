Pre-winter rural run with a dozen Beetles 

Volkswagen Beetles on their way to Aminbazar located on the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Collected

Twelve tastefully restored classic Volkswagen Beetles met up in front of Shangshad Bhaban on Saturday, 22 October, early in the morning. With nearly 50 members of the Volkswagen Fan Club Bangladesh on board, they were preparing for a pre-winter rally.

Unofficially organised by Volkswagen Fan Club Bangladesh, the 40km rally followed a trail on and off the road to a farmhouse located at Aminbazar on the outskirts of Dhaka.

"It was a sudden plan. Our newest club member, Farid, invited us to his farmhouse," said Md. Didarul Islam Sujan, a collector of classic Volkswagen cars and the founding member of Volkswagen Fan Club Bangladesh.

The rally began at around 7 AM.

Photo: Collected

"Unlike our regular drives, this one was quite different. The trail consisted of driving on steel bridges and off-road terrains in rural places," said Sujan. "All the cars handled the trail with ease."

The oldest model, a 1968 Volkswagen Beetle, which took part in the rally belonged to Ahmed Kabir Raju. It's not everyday that one gets to spot a car older than the country.

The cars were some of the most pristine air cooled classic Volkswagen Beetles in the country, and they all rallied together.

The day-long trip at the farmhouse ended after the owners watched the sunset with their classic Beetles.

Photo: Collected

Volkswagen Fan Club Bangladesh is one of the oldest active car groups in Bangladesh. With over 3,700 members on Facebook, the club aspires to bring all aircooled Volkswagen enthusiasts of Bangladesh under one roof.

The club is known to regularly organise various road trips all over Bangladesh, and sometimes even crosses beyond the borders of the country. The club members arranged two different road trips to Nepal and back with their classic Volkswagen Beetles in 2001 and 2004.