Pre-winter rural run with a dozen Beetles 

Wheels

Saikat Roy
26 October, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 11:21 am

Related News

Pre-winter rural run with a dozen Beetles 

Unofficially organised by Volkswagen Fan Club Bangladesh, the road trip consisted of a mix of on and off road drive to a farmhouse located at Aminbazar on the outskirts of Dhaka.

Saikat Roy
26 October, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 11:21 am
Volkswagen Beetles on their way to Aminbazar located on the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Collected
Volkswagen Beetles on their way to Aminbazar located on the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Collected

Twelve tastefully restored classic Volkswagen Beetles met up in front of Shangshad Bhaban on Saturday, 22 October, early in the morning. With nearly 50 members of the Volkswagen Fan Club Bangladesh on board, they were preparing for a pre-winter rally.

Unofficially organised by Volkswagen Fan Club Bangladesh, the 40km rally followed a trail on and off the road to a farmhouse located at Aminbazar on the outskirts of Dhaka.

"It was a sudden plan. Our newest club member, Farid, invited us to his farmhouse," said Md. Didarul Islam Sujan, a collector of classic Volkswagen cars and the founding member of Volkswagen Fan Club Bangladesh. 

The rally began at around 7 AM. 

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

"Unlike our regular drives, this one was quite different. The trail consisted of driving on steel bridges and off-road terrains in rural places," said Sujan. "All the cars handled the trail with ease." 

The oldest model, a 1968 Volkswagen Beetle, which took part in the rally belonged to Ahmed Kabir Raju. It's not everyday that one gets to spot a car older than the country. 

The cars were some of the most pristine air cooled classic Volkswagen Beetles in the country, and they all rallied together. 

The day-long trip at the farmhouse ended after the owners watched the sunset with their classic Beetles.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Volkswagen Fan Club Bangladesh is one of the oldest active car groups in Bangladesh. With over 3,700 members on Facebook, the club aspires to bring all aircooled Volkswagen enthusiasts of Bangladesh under one roof. 

The club is known to regularly organise various road trips all over Bangladesh, and sometimes even crosses beyond the borders of the country. The club members arranged two different road trips to Nepal and back with their classic Volkswagen Beetles in 2001 and 2004.

car enthusiast / Wheels / Volkswagen Fan Club Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

4h | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

1h | Panorama
Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

14h | Videos
Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

15h | Videos
Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

16h | Videos
Oldest practicing doctor

Oldest practicing doctor

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak