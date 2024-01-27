Northbrook Hall: The elegant 'Lalkuthi' on the banks of the Buriganga River

Northbrook Hall, an elegant building known as 'Lalkuthi' (red building) for its deep red color, stands on the north bank of the Buriganga River in Farashganj, Dhaka.

Originally constructed in the late 19th century as a town hall, it was named after the Viceroy of India, Lord Northbrook.

Photo: Syed Zaker Hossain/TBS

Combining elements of Mughal and European Renaissance architectural styles, Northbrook Hall later underwent a transformation into a public library, with an added clubhouse named Johnson Hall.

Photo: Syed Zaker Hossain/TBS

Photo: Syed Zaker Hossain/TBS

Photo: Syed Zaker Hossain/TBS

The library within the premises serves as a significant reading center for the residents of Old Dhaka.

Photo: Syed Zaker Hossain/TBS

Presently, renovation work is in progress, and it is expected to be handed over to the government by May 2024.

The Dhaka City Corporation (South) is overseeing the renovation, with assistance from the World Bank.