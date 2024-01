Red Dune Desert Safari in Dubai, Lahbab, is a village in the Emirate of Dubai, situated about 50 km south of Dubai city.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

It is located on the highway between Dubai and the border of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

The main activity in Lahbab is camel breeding and raising.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Additionally, there is a large camel race track in the area.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

The recent photos were taken by Syed Zakir Hossain.