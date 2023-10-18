Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

18th October 2023, Dhaka-Rancon British Motors Limited, Bangladesh, announces the launch of the next-generation sports sedan, MG 5. The grand unveiling took place at their Flagship Showroom in Dhaka, marking a significant milestone in automotive innovation for MG Bangladesh.

Present at the gala event were esteemed personalities including Romo Rouf Chowdhury, Group Managing Director - Rancon, Farhana Karim, Managing Director - Rancon Holdings Limited, Muhammad Mostafizur Rashid Bhuiyan, Executive Director - Rancon British Motors Limited, and Hussain Mashnoor Chowdhury, CEO of Rancon British Motors Limited, accompanied by other senior officials of Rancon.

"The MG 5 is one of the most exciting sedans around. Whether for use or cruise, you can be confident that the vehicle is always looking to do more to excite," stated the Executive Director of Rancon British Motors Limited during the ceremony.

Also known to as the MG GT, the MG 5 is the first sedan to be added to MG Bangladesh's lineup in the local market. The Business Standard was one of the first ones to get their hands on the MG 5 and do an exclusive review of the model weeks ahead of launch.

The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design. Narrow headlights elegantly frame the Digital Flame grille, presenting a wide stance that exudes confidence. Its silhouette, reminiscent of a fastback, combines style and aerodynamics. The vehicle's flowing body lines create a visually stunning masterpiece, harmonizing high-end aesthetics, aerodynamic efficiency, and a touch of nostalgia.

The bold and charismatic looks of the MG 5 are defined by a flowing roofline and sharp edges, capturing the attention of passersby. The ample dimensions ensure a strong presence, complemented by sporty features like tail lights, LED daytime running lights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. An electric sunroof enhances the sense of space.

The dash gets a minimalistic hexagon design to hide the AC vents, boasting a near-clean experience with exactly seven physical buttons at the centre of the dash below the 10-inch infotainment system. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Powering the MG 5 is a 1500cc engine. The base model will consist of a non-turbo engine paired with a continiously variable transmission (CVT) while the top-end variant will come with a turbocharged engine paired to a dual clutch transmission (DCT).

MG 5, ironically, also comes with five color choices including red, blue, white, yellow, and grey.

Available in two trim levels as standard, the turbo and non-turbo variants of the MG 5 have prices starting from BDT 39 lacs and BDT 36 lacs respectively. The sedan is now ready for test drives and purchases at all Rancon British Motors Limited outlets.