Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

As Bangladesh recorded its hottest summer in history in 2023, the rainy season or monsoon is counted upon as a blessing, giving the population a break from the unbearable, intense heat.

But as a coin has two sides to it, heavy rainfall comes at the price of waterlogged roads, heavy traffic and traveling through that, one has to make sure their car stays protected from the water, and components stay intact so that moisture does not get inside the cabin.

Pre-requisites

When the monsoon season hits, a few things need to be checked off to ensure peak visibility and road safety; starting with the wiper blades.

Wiper blades in general are not used as often during the summer time, because it tends to be dry on the roads, and oftentimes the rubber on the blades harden up. When that happens, it cannot deflect water effectively, and also causes feather scratches on the windshield, which might bring unwanted glare.

Changing the blades once a year is a safe practice, because wiper blades will save you with proper visibility.

If the headlights in your car have cracks on them, this is the season to get them fixed, to keep visibility unhampered as rain water might seep inside the headlights and cause haze and cloudiness, and might also short out the light itself, due to moisture messing with the electronics.

A few other things to keep in check are the drain plug seals, which usually tend to stay at the bottom of the trunk or the sides, which come as small rubber pieces plugging the holes which assist in getting water out, if your car gets flooded. Sometimes, dirt and grime might accumulate through the drain plug and loosen the seal, which might lead to water accumulating inside the car, causing unwanted rust, if the moisture stays there.

Another thing to keep in stock are some extra fuses, as those are the first things getting fried in the engine bay due to waterlogged roads, and vital components such as headlights might completely shut off.

Post rain care

Washing off your car after a drive on a rainy day can help keep the car paint like new for a long time. Photo: Arfin Kazi

It's important for your car to be washed and dried from the rain water after being driven in wet conditions, because rainwater is slightly acidic in nature and could leave behind deposits of grime and debris.

If the car is not washed properly, the rainwater could also cause discolouration of the paint and, worst of all, rust! Thus, even if you do not want to wash your car completely, a quick rinse of your car with tap water will cause less damage to the paint.

Naturally, you would want to wash and dry your car every seven to ten days, to keep the paint and the overall exterior in optimal condition. Make sure to wash your wheels properly and make sure to wash off mud and grime from the tire walls.

Interior

During rainy days, one of the issues that arise after the car is left sitting for some time is a damp odour inside the cabin.

To prevent musty odours, which do not seem to disappear even after using half a bottle of air freshener, take out your mats and wash them with hot water and detergent. After that, leave the mats out to dry in the sun completely, before putting them in the car again.

If the damp smell remains, your interior seals might have a leak from where water might seep inside. Musty smells can also be minimised with activated charcoal, which is easily available in online shops.

Long Term Protection

Ceramic coating protects your vehicle's paint from the damaging acid rain as the coating repels water. Photo: Saikat Roy

The best way to protect the paint of your car from dust and grime sticking from rainy days is getting your car ceramic coated.

Ceramic coatings make the surface of the paint hydrophobic; making the surface slippery and repellent to water droplets. It also ensures grime does not stick on the surface, protecting it from feather scratches on the paint.

Extra tips

Always have your wiper fluid reservoir topped up when going out on a rainy day. Make sure to wipe your windshield wiper clean and free from dust particles. To keep the windshield of the car free from streaks and water accumulation, clean the windshield with a car cleaning clay bar and wax it to make sure water does not stay stuck on the screen and blur your vision.