Mercedes-AMG SL43 debuts with a turbo four-cylinder

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled an entry-level version of its SL-Class roadster, powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine based on their Formula 1 designs.

The 2.0-litre engine is paired to a single electric exhaust gas turbocharger, which uses a very small electric motor to compensate for the turbo lag. The combination produces 381 Hp and 354 pound-feet lb-ft of torque with, according to Mercedes, "particularly spontaneous throttle response across the entire rev range.".

Externally, the SL43 looks identical to its rest of the lineup, with the exception of the badge, round exhaust and a slightly altered front and rear fascia. The car retains most desired SL features such as available rear steering, AMG Dynamic Plus Package, the latest MBUX system etc.

Pricing for the Mercedes-AMG SL43 has not been announced at the time of writing this article.