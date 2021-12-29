McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

British exotic automaker McLaren has announced that they will be delaying the Artura's launch because of the ongoing chip shortage.

McLaren spokesperson Roger Ormisher confirmed to Automotive News that they have to delay the launch until June of this year. The company's first series-production hybrid was supposed to make its debut in the fall of 2020, but supply chain issues and the global chip shortage pushed its launch back.

The 2022 McLaren Artura features an electric motor within its transmission bell, which is paired to a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 making 671Hp and 593 lb-ft of torque. The top speed of the car is artificially limited to 329 kph and it can reach 0-100 in 3 seconds.