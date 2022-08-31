Luxury car giant Audi launches 2022 Q3 in two variants

Audi launched a new version of its sport utility vehicle (SUV) the Q3 yesterday.

Taking to Twitter, Audi shared an advertisement for the 2022 Q3 and said, "Time to ignore city limits, leave behind those concrete monoliths and journey beyond the horizon. Experience a world that's beyond the ordinary with the new Audi Q3. Book yours now."

The 2022 Q3 comes in two variants – Premium Plus and Technology.

Deliveries of the SUV will begin at the end of this year. Audi has claimed that the Q3 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour (kmph) in just 7.3 seconds.

The SUV comes in five colours – Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue.

A report by HTs' sister publication Live Hindustan said on Tuesday that the Q3 is based on Volkswagen (VW) group's MQB platform.

The engine specifications are as follows – 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 187 Bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The engine has a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system.

The 2022 Q3 has a large hexagonal grille and newly designed LED headlamps. The rear of the SUV gets wraparound LED tail lamps and redesigned front and rear bumpers, the Live Hindustan report added.

Talking about interiors, it is equipped with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Other features of the Q3 include power-folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support, panoramic sunroof and a 3-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters, the Livehindustan report also said.