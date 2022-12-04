Lancia making a comeback as an EV only automaker 

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 06:22 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Lancia is one of the oldest manufacturers of cars to still be operational to this date. Known to be a big name in the world of automotive motorsports and rally racing, the brand's future did not seem promising ever since the 1990s. 

Limiting itself to only selling cars in its domestic market since 2017, the Italian manufacturer still celebrated its 115 years of operation in 2021 with the production of the documentary film- Elegance on the move.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano revealed the brand's future direction at the Lancia Design Day this week. Hoping to turn Lancia again into the "desirable, respected, and reliable brand in the European market" it once used to be, the CEO mentioned the car maker's plan to unveil 3 new all electric models between 2024 and 2028. This will include newer generations of the ongoing Delta and Ypsilon models while the brand will also start offering a new flagship model, possibly a crossover, by 2028. The brand also aims to sell 100% electric automobiles by the same year. 

