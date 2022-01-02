Koenigsegg teases new hypercar for 2022

Koenigsegg teased an upcoming new hypercar as part of their new year's resolution.

The Swedish automaker uploaded a picture on their social media with the caption saying "Dear 2022, here's our New Year's resolution - More ultimate performance through clever engineering and optimal design. Here we go!"

Koenigsegg CCX

The picture was a silhouette of a Koenigsegg, multiple design elements from their various models. The rear angled taillights were taken from the CCX, Koenigsegg's first production car to have an in-house V8 engine, making 795bhp horsepower.

Koenigsegg Agera

The rear diffuser resembled that of the Agera, which took the title of world's fastest production car from the Bugatti Chiron in 2017 by recording an average speed of 277.9mp. While the front splitter is reminiscent of that of the CCR, the fastest road car in the world at the time of its launch in 2004.

Koenigsegg CCR

It is likely the upcoming car is a homage to the CC8S, the company's first production supercar. 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of the first deliveries of the 646bhp supercar of which six customer examples were built.