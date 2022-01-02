Koenigsegg teases new hypercar for 2022

Wheels

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 07:30 pm

Related News

Koenigsegg teases new hypercar for 2022

It is likely the upcoming car is a homage to the CC8S, the company's first production supercar.

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 07:30 pm

Koenigsegg teased an upcoming new hypercar as part of their new year's resolution.

The Swedish automaker uploaded a picture on their social media with the caption saying "Dear 2022, here's our New Year's resolution - More ultimate performance through clever engineering and optimal design. Here we go!"

Koenigsegg CCX
Koenigsegg CCX

The picture was a silhouette of a Koenigsegg, multiple design elements from their various models. The rear angled taillights were taken from the CCX, Koenigsegg's first production car to have an in-house V8 engine, making 795bhp horsepower. 

Koenigsegg Agera
Koenigsegg Agera

The rear diffuser resembled that of the Agera, which took the title of world's fastest production car from the Bugatti Chiron in 2017 by recording an average speed of 277.9mp. While the front splitter is reminiscent of that of the CCR, the fastest road car in the world at the time of its launch in 2004.

Koenigsegg CCR
Koenigsegg CCR

It is likely the upcoming car is a homage to the CC8S, the company's first production supercar. 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of the first deliveries of the 646bhp supercar of which six customer examples were built. 

Koenigsegg CC8S
Koenigsegg CC8S
McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

 

 

Features

teaser / Car teaser / Koenigsegg / Supercar / Hypercar / Sweden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Koenigsegg teases new hypercar for 2022

Koenigsegg teases new hypercar for 2022

47m | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Tips to create a festive look

7h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Groove: Dignifying local fabrics with splendour

8h | Mode
This year will be tougher for the financial markets and the economy. Photo: Bloomberg

Consider a flat year for stocks in 2022 a success

8h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

7m | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

12m | Videos
How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

12m | Videos
Incentive raised to boost remittance inflow

Incentive raised to boost remittance inflow

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report