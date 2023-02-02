Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

Wheels

Ahbaar Mohammad
02 February, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 11:30 am

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad
Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeeps all over the world are beloved by fans and enthusiasts for their exceptional off roading capabilities. Lest you forget, the humble little workhorse was used in wars. They are designed with sturdy and durable materials – steel frames, reinforced axles, etc – that can handle and traverse rough terrains and uneven surfaces with ease. 

Jeep Bangladesh (Toledo Motors), a concern of Anwar Group of Industries, ambitiously set off on a trailing expedition last weekend with six Jeep Wranglers and a vintage XJ Jeep Cherokee, into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet, giving everyone an experience of a lifetime. 

They graciously let us tag along for the two day trip. 

We set off for Sylhet after rendezvousing at 300 Feet, Purbachal, at 6:30 AM. We stopped for breakfast at Jannat Restaurant and Resort before crossing Bhairab Bridge. By 4 PM, we were in Sylhet, reaching our destination and homestead for the night, Nazimgarh Wilderness Resort. 

We settled into our rooms for a little rest before the grand reveal. By 8:30 PM, all the Jeeps assembled at River Queen Ground at the foot of the resort for a campfire. The Blues Brothers also performed live music, and we were served a barbecue dinner. 

Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad
Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Yousuf Aman, Director Operations at Jeep Bangladesh, along with several officials, then unveiled their official club, Jeep Life Bangladesh. The club is for Jeep owners who are seeking new experiences, and/or looking to harness the true capabilities of their vehicles, through trips just like these. 

We hit the bed early in preparation for the next day, which was spent in search of trails to drive through. The owners learnt the true capabilities of their Jeeps, and finally used the four-wheel-drive outside of the familiar terrains of Dhaka. 

The high ground clearance and the four wheel drive powertrain allows Jeeps to tackle challenging obstacles with ease. The ample torque and low range gear options provide the driver with extra control and power when navigating through rough terrains. 

Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad
Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Furthermore, the locking differentials and skid plates also provide added protection for the undercarriage and components, making them ideal for any off-road excursion. 

All in all, Jeeps are the epitome of off-roading vehicles, and their performance is truly unparalleled. It is a more capable and refreshing alternative to the ubiquitous Toyota Prado in the Bangladesh market right now. Their prices are also almost eye to eye. 

Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad
Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

We hit the road once again, this time for Sylhet city. We regrouped for lunch at Grand Palace and celebrated the inauguration of Jeep Life Bangladesh. We set off for Dhaka soon after. 

Sylhet Trails gave us a taste of what Jeep Life Bangladesh is all about, a taste which we will certainly cherish and reminisce upon, until the next one, wherever in Bangladesh that may be.  

