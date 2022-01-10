Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai Motorsport has pulled the covers of their updated WRC rally car ahead of the 2022 season, which is due to start later this month

The new "i20 N Rally1 2022 edition" has been developed from the ground up to accommodate a hybrid setup. The 1.6-litre turbocharged engine has been paired with a Kreisel Electrics 100-kW electric motor, capable of a combined output of around 500 hp in short bursts.

Said power will be sent to all four wheels through a simplified five-speed transmission that do away with the centre differential. The liquid cooling for brakes has been dropped to comply with new WRC rules, but the new vehicle features regenerative braking to charge its batteries.

Overall, the 2022 edition is around 70 kilograms heavier than its predecessor and features simpler dampers, hubs, anti-roll bars and an all-new steel spaceframe chassis.