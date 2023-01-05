Honda HR-V: Substituting sporty with practicality

The new Honda HR-V now has a toned down sporty design but is still as sporty yet practical as it’s always been. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Honda has been producing some of the most practical automobiles in recent times. Their all new BRV had been on most people's focus during late 2022, but they had also released the 2022 Honda HR-V in Bangladesh during the same time.

The HR-V is currently the smallest crossover in Honda's lineup. But it comes with a practical design that allows it to accommodate a deceptively large space for passengers and storage, something that even bigger crossovers struggle with.

The new Honda HR-V features a less sporty design language when compared to its previous models, but its fuel-efficient dynamic modes, class leading safety technology and a more spacious interior is nothing to gloss over.

Under the hood the car is powered by a SOHC 16-valve inline-4, aluminium block and head, port fuel injection, engine that can produce a maximum power of 141 bhp at 6500 rpm. Photo: Rajib Dhar

While many subcompact SUVs rely on quirky stylings to attract customers, the 2022 Honda HR-V breaks the trend with its soft and subtle exterior, sensible interior and clever cargo hauling capabilities.

New generation, new look!

The 2022 Honda HR-V styles a much more muted appearance when compared to older generations. The 'sports package' looks more, well 'sporty', but the base package lacks that aggressive flare, particularly that huge front grill. It almost looks like the car is smiling.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The car includes daytime running lights (DRL), which is a safety feature that makes it easy for other drivers to see. On the back, the HR-V has newly designed lights equipped with LED light bars designed to blend in with the body lines.

The base package includes 17-inch painted alloy rims. The sport trim includes larger 18-inch wheels.

Interior

The HR-V's interior is one of its biggest selling points of the car. It has enough room to comfortably seat five adults.

The driving seat includes a lot of adjustability which makes driving it a very comfortable experience. Forward and side visibility is excellent thanks to well-placed and slim front pillars, a low dashboard, a large windshield and windows. Rear visibility is good, and the HR-V's blind spot is very small thanks to a high quality blind spot camera.

Forward and side visibility is excellent thanks to well-placed and slim front pillars, a low dashboard, a large windshield and windows. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Seating in the HR-V is comfortable, it includes large back seats, and the rear AC vents. The back seats don't feel that cramped due to the high roof and ample leg room. The seats themselves, however, are slightly hard but the perforated vegan leather makes up for it.

If there ever was a competition for which car has the most cargo space, the HR-V would smoke its competition with ease. The HR-V has a cargo capacity of 23.2 cubic feet to 55.9 cubic feet (with the rear seats folded).

However, the car lacks storage space for small items – there isn't much space in the centre console or in the doors. There are some interesting under-console storage areas, but they're small and hard to see and reach.

The HR-V includes USB charging sockets in front and back and also includes safety features that are normally reserved for more expensive models (such as, the car does not allow you to fiddle around with the infotainment when it's in motion).

​Driving Experience

The HR-V drives with a lot more sophistication than its price would suggest. The car corners with confidence, and the steering has a satisfying heft and predictability. Large side mirrors ensure great viewing angles.

The HR-V, however, does not include a push start system.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Under the hood the car is powered by a SOHC 16-valve inline-4, aluminium block and head, port fuel injection, engine that can produce a maximum power of 141 bhp at 6500 rpm while producing a maximum torque of 128 Nm at 4300 rpm. Paired with a CVT gearbox, the car can feel a bit boring at times, but it still packs enough torque to keep you happy. The 1500cc engine provides decent acceleration and the CVT feels a lot like a conventional automatic, most people will not even know the difference.

The HR-V has a good turning radius when compared to other contenders in the category thanks to the 17-inch rims. The suspension feels slightly jerky but it has significant improvement over the previous generation.

The HR-V feels pretty stable at high speeds and the brakes are very responsive. And an important feature for Dhaka roads, the car breezes over potholes.

Thoughts

Overall, the Honda HR-V is a beautiful and practical vehicle. Whether you want to use it for daily commute, long drives, or moving something; it is a good option for all the above. The HR-V puts up a great fight against Toyota's 2022 CH-R, Hyundai Venue, MG ZS and Haval H2 Jolion.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

With a price tag of Tk 48 lakhs, it is available for purchase at the Honda Flagship store in Dhaka.

Specification

Engine: 1500cc SOHC 16-valve inline-4

Transmission: CVT

Power: 141 horsepower at 6500 rpm

Torque: 128 Nm at 4300 rpm

Price: Tk 48 Lakh

