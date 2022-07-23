A guide to buying preowned cars

Buying a car could be the dream of many in Bangladesh. However, given the staggeringly high import duties needed to be paid for brand new or even reconditioned cars, many opt for purchasing something preowned.

Buying a used car can actually be considered a brilliant financial decision for at least three specific reasons:

Firstly, even the used cars in the best of condition will rarely cross 70% of their original purchasing value, making it possible to get a reconditioned quality car at a comparatively lower price, and the car already comes registered.

Secondly, used car markets usually consist of an even greater variety of cars than one can possibly get at the brand new and reconditioned car markets.

Lastly, a used car will depreciate significantly less in value when compared to a brand new or reconditioned car of the same level of use.

However, buying a used car can seem like a challenging task, especially if it's one's first time looking into the market for used cars. Here are some of the things to keep in mind when looking into the market for something preowned:

Take a mechanic to inspect the car when going for a visit

Every seller will want their car to appear as fresh as possible in order to appeal to potential buyers and get a better deal out of it. The car might look brand new, but only an expert's inspection will reveal all the hidden histories of the vehicle, which the seller might not want their potential buyers to find out. The ideal thing to do is to ask the owner to take the car out to a trusted workshop, but if that's not doable, then at least taking a mechanic along with you for an inspection will also get the job done.

Never inspect a car after the sun has already set

There can be a lot of issues with a car which will only reveal itself during the day. It can be minor scratches on the paint or even tears and stains in the interior. Hence, it is always advisable to inspect a used car only when the sun is out.

Take it out for a test drive!

A car might look like it has just been brought right out of the dealership, but one would be surprised at the number of issues which can be discovered when a car starts to roll. Look out for any sort of strange noises coming from the wheels, body panels or even the interior of the car and ask the owner for possible explanations.

Don't forget to check out for rusty body parts

Rust can be the ultimate nightmare for car owners and is one of the most common problems faced by buyers of used cars. Always keep an eye out for rusty body panels (especially around the corners). There could be rust on the engine as well, and even on the underbody of the car!

Lean away from the deals which seem too good to be true

When in the market for used cars, it isn't odd to find sellers who want their cars to be sold off faster and thus ask for a comparatively lower price than the others. However, there are just some deals which will instantly raise questions given the condition in the photos, and the price asked for the vehicle. It is always advised to stay away from such deals, especially if it's your first time in the market for a used car.

