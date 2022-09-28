Grand Meet 2022: Local car group hosts meet in collaboration with car club in Canada

On 23rd September 2022, Automobiles Bangladesh held their Grand Meet 2022 at Saif Chattar near Helipad Ground, 300 feet road, Dhaka.

The event was hosted by local car group Automophiles Bangladesh in collaboration with M Boss Cars- a car group based in British Columbia, Canada. The meet started at 3pm on Friday afternoon and featured over 30 Japanese and European cars altogether.

Some of the most notable cars present in the meet were a single yellow Lancer Evolution VI, a few Mercedes Benz models, multiple tastefully modified Toyota Corollas and Honda Civics of different generations, MarkIIs, Chasers and Crowns.

The cars met right after the rain, and with a wet pitch and a bunch of rear wheel drive cars - everyone knew what time it was! The volunteers cleared up the space as rear wheel drive car owners took the opportunity to slide around and perform 'donuts'.

This is the first time any local car group in Bangladesh has hosted a car meet in collaboration with any foreign car group. The event was telecast in local news channels and radio of British Columbia. Motors Club was the official sponsor of the event.

Automophiles Bangladesh is a relatively young car group which started its journey in 2019 with the ambition of creating a safe and friendly environment for all kinds of car enthusiasts. It has hosted five different car meets at multiple locations till date.