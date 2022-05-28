First Look: Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo

Rahbar Al Haq
28 May, 2022, 10:30 am
First Look: Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo

Nissan’s newest crossover features an AIT friendly engine and many desired creature comforts

Rahbar Al Haq
28 May, 2022, 10:30 am
Pacific Motors Ltd., the official distributor of Nissan cars in Bangladesh, has rolled out the new Nissan Magnite for the Bangladesh market. 

According to an official press release, the Nissan Magnite is designed in Japan and manufactured in India. Photos: Akif Hamid/TBS
According to an official press release, the Nissan Magnite is designed in Japan and manufactured in India. Photos: Akif Hamid/TBS

Unveiled at their Tejgaon showroom on May 21, the B-segment car is the latest edition to Nissans local crossover trio, others being the recently launched Kicks Turbo and the much larger X-trail. 

Externally, the Magnite features all-around LED lighting with daytime running lights and 16-inch alloys on all four wheels. Manufactured in India, the five-seat crossover spots the distinct APAC-specific design elements of high ground clearance and extensive plastic claddings on the lower half of the vehicle.  

The interior is finished in a mixture of fabric and faux leather, offering multiple storage options. The angular dashboard contains automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a fully digital gauge cluster. Rear passengers are treated to their own dedicated AC vents, a centre armrest with cupholders and a 12-volt socket for charging purposes. The rear cargo bay has an advertised cargo space of 336 litres and also holds a 15-inch spare wheel. Both the driver and front passenger are protected by a single airbag.  

Powering the car is a 1-litre turbocharged engine producing around 98 Hp and 152 Nm of torque; said power is sent to the front wheels through a CVT gearbox. Although friendly to our AIT rates, it remains to be seen how it performs at highway speed. 

At the price of Tk 30,15,000 (including registration), the Nissan Magnate is one of the most affordable Japanese-branded crossovers on the market. Team Wheels will do a full review of the car when it becomes available. Watch this space. 

