First look: Nissan Almera 1.0L Turbo

Nissan's newest C-segment sedan features a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine

Pacific Motors Ltd., the official distributor of Nissan cars in Bangladesh, unveiled the new Nissan Almera at their Tejgaon showroom on Saturday, 2 July. 

Externally, the Almera body lines follow Nissan&#039;s &quot;Emotional Geometry&quot; design language. Photos: Ahbaar Mohammad/TBS
Externally, the Almera body lines follow Nissan's "Emotional Geometry" design language. Photos: Ahbaar Mohammad/TBS

According to Pacific Motors Deputy Director Farzana Khan, the C-segment sedan is the first in a full lineup of new sedans from the Japanese brand.

Externally, the Almera body lines follow Nissan's "Emotional Geometry" design language. It is equipped with all-around LED lighting with daytime running lights and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin features several advanced features such as a 360-degree camera system, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay and a semi-digital gauge cluster. The rear seats feature a foldable centre armrest with cupholders and device charging facilities. The entire cabin is protected by a suite of six airbags. 

Powering the car is a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine, the same one found in the Nissan Magnate. The 98 Hp and 152 Nm of torque produced by the motor are sent to the front wheels through a CVT gearbox. Much like the Magnate, how the Almera performs at highway speed remains to be seen. 

At the time of its unveiling, Nissan did not provide the exact price of the new Almera, instead stating it would be somewhere between  Tk 35,00,000 to Tk 40,00,000. 

