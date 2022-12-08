Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

A total of 50 JDM cars (Japanese domestic model) gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday. There were modern classics like a single EE80 Corolla, Mitsubishi Evolutions, Subaru STIs, a single Toyota Soarer, several generations of Honda Civics and Integras,and numerous project and tuners cars.

Super Tuners held their 6th pre-meet drive during the first hours of sunrise on 2 December. Car enthusiasts from all over Dhaka took part in the drive and gathered for a meet at 300 feet Purbachal Express Highway in front of the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) at 6 AM.

At around 6:30 AM, the cars headed out towards Purbachal for the drive with Wasi Uddin, founder of Super Tuner, leading the crew. A few kilometres towards Purbachal, the rally took a U-turn after reaching the end of the expressway and headed towards Star Kabab in Banani.

"Pre meets have almost become like the tradition before our Super Tuner Meet," said Wasi. "The early morning breakfast has also become a part of this tradition."

Founded by Wasi Uddin, Arefeen Raafi Ahmed and Anis Zaman; Super Tuner is one of the largest active exotic car groups in Bangladesh. The group is best known for hosting invite-only annual car meets and drives, and includes some of the most exotic cars of Bangladesh in one place.

The date and venue of Super Tuners 6.0 is yet to be disclosed, bu