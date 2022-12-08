Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

Wheels

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 10:31 am

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 10:31 am
A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery
A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

A total of 50 JDM cars (Japanese domestic model) gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday. There were modern classics like a single EE80 Corolla, Mitsubishi Evolutions, Subaru STIs, a single Toyota Soarer, several generations of Honda Civics and Integras,and numerous project and tuners cars. 

Super Tuners held their 6th pre-meet drive during the first hours of sunrise on 2 December. Car enthusiasts from all over Dhaka took part in the drive and gathered for a meet at 300 feet Purbachal Express Highway in front of the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) at 6 AM. 

At around 6:30 AM, the cars headed out towards Purbachal for the drive with Wasi Uddin, founder of Super Tuner, leading the crew. A few kilometres towards Purbachal, the rally took a U-turn after reaching the end of the expressway and headed towards Star Kabab in Banani. 

"Pre meets have almost become like the tradition before our Super Tuner Meet," said Wasi. "The early morning breakfast has also become a part of this tradition." 

Founded by Wasi Uddin, Arefeen Raafi Ahmed and Anis Zaman; Super Tuner is one of the largest active exotic car groups in Bangladesh. The group is best known for hosting invite-only annual car meets and drives, and includes some of the most exotic cars of Bangladesh in one place. 

The date and venue of Super Tuners 6.0 is yet to be disclosed, bu

Features

JDM run / Japanese domestic model cars

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

30m | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI driven solution to eye care

25m | Panorama
Photo: Collected from Sailor

Scooter Carnival: Sailor Gentleman’s Ride 2022

35m | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

The all new Hyundai Creta hits Dhaka roads

40m | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

10m | Videos
three historic matches of previous football world cups

three historic matches of previous football world cups

12h | Videos
46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

12h | Videos
Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points