Chinese automobile manufacturer Chery officially enters Bangladesh

Saikat Roy
12 October, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 02:58 pm

Chery Bangladesh unveiled the Tiaggo 4 Pro and Tiaggo 8 Pro to mark the launch

Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad
Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Asian MotorspeX Limited launched Chinese automobile brand Chery in Bangladesh through an opening ceremony at Hotel Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on Friday.  

To mark the launch, Chery Bangladesh unveiled two crossover models, Tiaggo 4 Pro and Tiaggo 8 Pro, showcased at the grand ballroom of the event venue.

As part of the launching, Chery Bangladesh also held a test drive session inside the premises of Radisson Blu Dhaka for the invited guests and the members of the press. 

Captain of Bangladesh national cricket One Day team Tamim Iqbal, who attended the event, was introduced as the brand ambassador of Chery Bangladesh. 

The Tiaggo 4 Pro is an entry level five-seater crossover with a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine, while the more premium Tiaggo 8 Pro is a seven-seater with a bigger 1.6 litre TGDI engine. The 4 Pro is priced at Tk32.50 lakh and the 8 Pro at Tk46.50 lakh. 

Consumers purchasing Chery cars will also receive additional free vehicle registration as a launching offer for both models, which will be only valid for the month of October. 

All Chery cars will be covered under an industry leading five years or 1,00,000km warranty period for engine and gearbox while receiving two years of bumper to bumper warranty. 

Founded in 1997, the Chinese automobile manufacturer Chery Automobile Co Ltd has 25 years of experience in national and international markets. 

Chery is currently operating in 80 countries, serving a customer base of nearly 10 million. The company has an R&D team of over 5,500 members and independent centres in China, Germany, the United States and Brazil. 

Its Bangladesh distributor Asian MotorspeX is a concern of Asian Holdings with over 10 years of experience in the local automobile industry.

Fact Sheet 

Chery Tiaggo 4 Pro 

Engine: 1498cc Turbo 

Transmission: CVT with 9 speed manumatic 

Power: 147 hp 

Torque: 210 Nm

Price: Tk32.50 lakh

Colours: 6

Blue, Red, Silver, White, Ash, Black 

Chery Tiaggo 8 Pro

Engine: 1600cc Turbo GDI 

Transmission: 7 speed DCT 

Power: 147 hp 

Torque: 290 Nm

Price: Tk46.50 lakh

Colours: 4

Red, Blue, Black, Purple

