BMW tease 2023 M3 touring ahead of Goodwood unveiling

BMW M, the performance department of BMW, has released a teaser of their M3 Touring wagon ahead of its official unveiling at this month's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

To be shown off on 23 June as part of the BMW M's 50th-anniversary celebration, the upcoming M3 Touring will climb the famous hills of Goodwoodat at 5:00 a.m, alongside the newly introduced BMW M4 CSL.

The announcement came with a shadowy teaser of the long-roof model, showing only the M3-derived tail light graphic.

The M3 Touring wagon prototype.

Based on various leaks and spy shots, the front fascia of the five-door performance machine is largely similar to the standard M3 complete with a large molar-like front grille.

BMW M remains quiet about its performance figures until the reveal, but according to its Nürburgring testing sessions, it is rumoured that M3 Touring has already clocked in within the range of 7 minutes 30 seconds, which is under the 7 minutes 45 seconds of the Mercedes-AMG E63 S.