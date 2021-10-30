BMW debuts new 2 and 4 Series for international market

BMW showed off their new 2 Series Coupe and 4 Series Gran Coupe through an online event on Wednesday, October 27.

Although both were launched in Europe earlier this year, this event marks the international debut of both cars.

Despite being part of the 2 Series, the new Coupe shares its platform with the much bigger BMW 3 and 4 series. According to the 2 Series Coupe Product Manager Emanuel Varga, this is because the bigger platform allows for the enthusiast desirable rear-wheel drive and an inline six-cylinder.

According to Varga, the new Coupe "is a true gift to all BMW fans" and "its only purpose is to put a smile on its drivers' faces."

Design-wise, the new two-door retains the community favoured small kidney girls, long hood and aggressive styling inspired from 2002 designs such as the iconic E30 M3.

For power, the base four-cylinder powered 220i will produce 184 hp and 300 Nm of torque, while the top of the line BMW M240ixDrive will feature a six-cylinder with 374 hp and 500 Nm of torque, with a 0 to 100 km/h of 4.3 seconds.

On the other hand, the new 4 Series Gran Coupe looks very much like a non-electric version of the i4. It features BMW's more controversial " giant molar" kidney grille.

According to the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Product Manager Andreas Ederar, although they are aware of the controversy, the market reception of the new grille design has been very positive, with the new design selling in much bigger numbers than expected. He also said that while the new grille design is expected to show up in more cars, it would not be incorporated into all BMW models.

Besides the cosmetics, the new 4 door features a lower centre of gravity and 50:50 axle distribution. The new stiffer body comes with struts and braces on the body and underbody, giving the car more precision and dynamics while also making it more comfortable to drive.

The entry-level 420i Gran Coupe comes with a four-cylinder petrol engine producing 184 hp and 300Nm of torque. The range-topping M440i xDrive swaps the four for six and bumps the power figures to 374 hp and 500Nm of torque, with a 0-100km/h of 4.7 seconds.

At the time of writing this article, BMW did not disclose a definite date for when the cars would arrive in Asia.