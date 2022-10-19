Auto News of the Week

Details about the BMW M2 revealed

Fans were divided with mixed reviews when leaked pictures of the M2 first started to show up several weeks ago with an acceptable sized grille but with questionably boxy vents.

The smallest coupe of the driver oriented M series is finally unveiled and BMW confirms that the M2 will pack the same S58 engine under its hood as its elder siblings- the M3 and the M4. Although it will be slightly detuned compared to the bigger M models and will produce 453 Bhp and 550 Nm of torque paired with either a six speed manual transmission or an upgraded 8 speed automatic.

This will make the M2 go from 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.2 seconds while reaching an electronically locked top speed of 250km/h.

Lamborghini delivers final Aventador

To mark the end of the iconic 6500cc V12 powered Aventador after being in production for nearly the last 11 years, Lamborghini decided to make a limited 350 Ultimae coupes and 250 roadsters. Though 15 more units have been produced later till July to compensate for the units lost during the tragic event of the Felicity Ace cargo ship sinking on its way to America.

Photo: Collected

The Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae Edition roadster in the picture is the last model Aventador to roll off the assembly line of Lamborghini headquarters. The final unit of the 769hp Italian supercar received a Azzuro Flake paint job to pay tribute to a 1968 P400 Miura roadster featured in the Brussels Motorshow in the same year as the model. Even the rims are painted in the same silver shade while the interior received a similar white leather finish including Miura badges on the dashboard.

2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R unveiled

The 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R is finally unveiled. Being one of the most admired superbikes of modern times, the Panigale V4 now comes with even more jaw dropping figures. The superbike can now be revved up to a staggering 16,500 rpm in the sixth gear while upto 16,000 rpm in the other five gears.

Photo: Collected

This is due to the reconfigured internals within the engine that also leads to the bike producing a max power output of 218Bhp and 111.3Nm of torque. However, in the Race edition of the Panigale V4 which doesn't maintain the regular emission standards, the engine of the mere 188.5kg superbike can now produce a maximum power of a staggering 240.5Bhp.