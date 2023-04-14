Arteon R: The best looking Volkswagens on the market

From the get go, a look at the Arteon explains why it's Volkswagen's flagship midsize sedan.

Arguably, it is one of the best looking Volkswagens on the market. The Arteon initially debuted in 2017, replacing the Volkswagen CC. Now, however, it has failed to recapture its place in the market, especially because of the competition from Audi, BMW and Genesis.

So let's take a look at the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon R and how it holds up in the mid-size sedan market.

Photo: Akif Hamid

The Arteon R is available in both shooting brake and fastback body styles. If nothing else, this is a good looking car. 20mm lower than the standard Arteon, the slinky windowline and fascia sets it apart from other humdrum cars on the market that play on the same design language.

The R features a more aggressive body kit with a unique front fascia that includes larger air intakes and a gloss black grille with an R logo. On the rear, it is equipped with a rear diffuser and quad-tipped exhaust system.

The R is appropriately sleek and aggressive, not to mention aerodynamic. Clean body lines flow across its design.The R-specific elements – the front splitter, side skirts, quad exhausts, gives the car its overall feel. It's sophisticated enough to be a corporate car, and sporty enough to perform.

Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, the engine of the Arteon R produces 315 bhp and 420 Nm of torque which is sent to all four wheels. Photo: Akif Hamid

The R badge signifies that it is a high-performance model, meaning it has upgrades over the standard models. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, it produces 315 bhp and 420 Nm of torque.

The car reaches 0-100 km/h in around 4.6 seconds. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sends power to all the wheels, which comes standard on the R. Adaptive suspension dampers are standard and can adjust automatically to your driving style. It can also be manually set to Comfort, Normal, or Sport modes.

While this is no Golf GTI, it is certainly reminiscent of its handling capabilities, and that is where the light shines on the R badge. However, weighing in over 200 kg heavier than the GTI, the Arteon R slightly falls behind with the same power and handling capabilities, making it feel moderately less peppy than both the GTI and competing midsize sedans.

On the inside, the VW is very spacious and is wrapped and furnished with high quality materials, but it lacks a certain flair that does make it look a little bland when compared to the interiors of the M340i or the A5.

Photo: Akif Hamid

Although, in terms of space, it does outperform said competitors. On the front there is plenty of space for the front passengers, while the sporty new seats and steering wheel both have loads of adjustment to cater to drivers of all shapes and sizes.

On the rear, legroom is more than adequate as the Arteon is quite a long vehicle. And even though this is supposed to be a sports model, VW hasn't sacrificed its boot space either. The manufacturer claims that it still offers the 563-litre boot as the standard variant.

An 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes standard on every Arteon, equipped with two USB ports and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional connected features, such as remote vehicle unlocking and emergency assistance, are available with a Volkswagen Car-Net subscription.

On the rear, the Arteon R is equipped with a rear diffuser and quad-tipped exhaust system. Photo: Akif Hamid

Automated emergency braking as well as front and rear parking sensors, Adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlights, and lane-keeping assist are standard.

Ultimately, it boils down to why should one choose the Volkswagen Arteon R rather than its competitors, because this is the more expensive option. The Audi S5 is more powerful with a much more upscale interior, the BMW M440i is also more powerful, and offers a far more luxurious and high-tech interior. Again, the Genesis G70 also holds its own against the Arteon R, where the 3.3L V6 variant produces more horsepower and torque, at a lower price. Furthermore, the BMW M330i also features upscale versions of everything the Arteon R offers.

However, the Arteon R is the best looking in this segment. Add to this the current tax structure of Bangladesh, the Arteon R having the segment smallest displacement 2.0 litre engine, will ultimately cost the lowest in its class after paying all the taxes. Hence, in Bangladesh it will end up competing with other 2.0 litre European sports sedans or coupés like the Audi A5 or A6 S Line models or even grey market imports like the Mercedes GT53.

Compared to the regular Arteon, the R features a more aggressive body kit with a unique front fascia that includes larger air intakes and a gloss black grille with an R logo. Photo: Akif Hamid

To some extent, it can even be compared to the Mercedes E Class, the BMW 5 Series or even Audi's regular A5 and A6 models in terms of ergonomics, practicality and features.

However, given how rare Volkswagen models are in Bangladesh, rolling in an Arteon R, especially in this Moonstone grey paint, that's limited to one out of 2000 models globally, will definitely turn heads.

Specification

Engine: 2000cc Turbocharged Inline Four

Transmission: 7-speed DCT automatic

Drivetrain: all wheel drive

Power: 315 bhp

Torque: 420 Nm