2024 Toyota Crown Crossover vs Sport: Breathing new life into the iconic ‘Crown’ name

The 2024 Crown Sport (left) and the 2024 Crown Crossover are dramatically different in terms of features and comfort catering to different groups of consumers. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

Despite Toyota's Crown taking many shapes and sizes in the past, including wagons and even pickup trucks, the modern-day models have mostly consisted of rear-wheel drive sedans.

In a world where sedans are being discontinued due to the rising demand for crossovers and SUVs, Toyota continued into 2024 by using the name 'Crown' for a new lineup. It introduced four models with different body styles for the 16th generation: Crossover, Sport, Sedan and Estate.

We take an in-depth look into the Crossover and Sport which, although sharing the same badge, offer their own unique set of features in terms of design, features and performance to cater to different groups of consumers.

Both the models were provided to team Wheels for this feature by Starkwood Autos.

Exterior Design

Up to the 15th generation, part of the reason why enthusiasts adorned the Crown was for its sleek body lines. However, when the Crown Crossover, the first of the 16th generation Crown launched in 2022, it let down a lot of enthusiasts worldwide.

In person, the Crossover doesn't look as awful as it does in pictures – part of the reason could be the vehicle's larger dimensions than its predecessors.

At the front, the Crossover has DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) including even below the hood paired with a humongous grille taking up the whole front end. However, Toyota could do better with the stock rims and especially the rear profile which, for the sake of aerodynamic efficiency, has been moulded as what many consider an eyesore.

For the Crossover, Toyota could definitely do better with the rear profile and the rims. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

In contrast, the Sport adopts a more aggressive approach. Its exterior is characterised by a lower stance and wider body, reflecting its sporty intent. The front grille is more pronounced, and the angular DRLs, similarly shaped as the new Prius and Crown, contribute to its fierce demeanour.

Compared to the Crossover, it's nearly three inches shorter at the wheelbase, while also being taller. And unlike the former, the rear profile is gorgeous with smoked LED tail lights. With stylings of the likes of Ferrari's Purosangue, it's easily an absolute go-to option if you want to make a statement on wheels.

Interior Comfort and Luxury

Inside, both Crowns greet the riders with a meticulously crafted cabin. Having nearly an identical interior design, both models have high-quality materials. In the variants we tested, black and brown leather trims dominate, providing a sense of luxury and refinement.

Having nearly identical interior design, both Crowns came with black-brown high-quality materials and 12.3-inch infotainment. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

Both models also come with Toyota's first sound-regulating ceiling that "reflects sounds within the cabin." Essentially both having the same seats, these are designed for maximum comfort, offering ample support, powered adjustability, heating and ventilation.

Ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof enhance the upscale atmosphere, making every journey a pleasurable experience. However, the models are separated by the unique experiences they have to offer.

The Crossover has an immensely spacious interior with large legroom and headroom, making it an even more exquisite experience compared to all the Crowns which came before. For some reason, the rear passengers also get grab handles behind the front seats and a plethora of buttons at the central armrest for seat adjustability, ventilation, media controls and sunroof, making it a truly premium experience for its riders overall.

On the other hand, while the experience in the Sport is nearly the same for the front passengers, the same can't be said for the rear passengers. This model severely lacks leg space for the price it's being offered at. The window design lets less light in as well and it only reminded me of a fancier Toyota CH-R.

While both models offer the same experience for front passengers, rear passengers of the Sport will suffer from the sever lack of leg space for the price it's being offered at. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

Features

Both Crown boasts a comprehensive infotainment system with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen with integrated navigation, smartphone connectivity and a very well-tuned premium audio system. Advanced driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and a 360-degree camera system come standard, ensuring a safe and convenient driving experience.

However, the Crossover gives the rear passengers equal priority as the front, especially with the rear controls as mentioned before. The optional panoramic sunroof was another great touch which complemented the premium experience but was not present in the Sport.

Performance and Driving Dynamics

With both the 2024 Crown models, buyers are presented with two powertrain options. The first is the base spec 2500cc 4-cylinder engine in harmony with three AC motors outputting a total of 236 HP and just over 400 lb-ft of torque that's optimized for maximum efficiency. The second is the 2400cc turbocharged 4-cylinder option on the new "HYBRID Max" platform that produces upwards of 340 HP and 400 lb-ft of torque paired with two powerful electric motors.

With both the 2024 Crown models, buyers are presented with two powertrain options: 2400cc hybrid and 2500cc turbo hybrid. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

The Hybrid Max skew, with a keen focus on performance, has a zippy fast zero to sixty time of 5.7 seconds, which is even faster than the popular 2000cc Supra!

With all-wheel drive standard on all variants, the Crowns have a more luxury-oriented demeanour with comfort-tuned suspension for relaxing rides. Additionally, the new Dynamic Rear Steering (DRS), which is standard on both models, is there to balance low-speed agility and high-speed stability, thus giving the cars their character by enhancing handling without sacrificing comfort for added rigidity.

While the vehicles can be specified to have brisk acceleration, the luxury focus makes it far from the nimble form necessary for performance. Although the handling is slightly enhanced by the 21-inch rims, wrapped in Michelin tyres.

Overall, given the competition in the luxury crossover segment, Toyota edges itself out with the optional performance package that might attract both younger and older buyers.

With the Sport however, ‘Ferrari Purosangue’ like design looks fabulous. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

All in all, both the Crown Crossover and the Crown Sport exemplify Toyota's dedication to quality, innovation, and driving pleasure, ensuring that there is a Crown for every discerning driver.

At Starkwood Autos, both models are offered at the same price of Tk1.45 crores. Thus, while sharing the same lineage, it ultimately boils down to how each model caters to different buyers based on the different automotive desires.



Specifications

2500cc

Engine: A25A-FXS hybrid

Transmission: e-CVT

Max. Power: 231 bhp

Max Torque: 544 Nm

2400cc

Engine: T24A-FTS turbo hybrid

Transmission: 6-speed "Direct Shift-6AT" automatic + "eAxle"

Max. Power: 345 bhp

Max. Torque: 542 Nm

Price: Tk1.45 crore