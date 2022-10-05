2022 Suzuki XL6: The tech-loaded family tourer

Saikat Roy
05 October, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 03:15 pm

The Suzuki XL6 is a feature packed SUV designed to serve as a MPV. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
The Suzuki XL6 is a feature packed SUV designed to serve as a MPV. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Six to seven seater MPVs have become very popular in the local car market, which is why more and more manufacturers offer proper MPVs in their lineup of cars. Needless to say, the competition has become tighter than ever before. 

The Suzuki XL6 has made a mark in the 'MPV-esque' SUV market in Bangladesh since it has been introduced. Uttara Motors Limited – the sole distributor of Suzuki cars in the country – has recently released the all new 2022 XL6. So how does the new XL6, which claims to be a proper SUV, stand in the current market of MPVs in Bangladesh?

Striking Exterior

The 2022 XL6 is essentially a midlife makeover for the SUV, and this makeover starts right from the exterior. 

The SUV comes equipped with quad chamber LED headlamps with daytime running lights. It also includes a redesigned front grill, giving the vehicle a more masculine look – which has been a theme with the XL6, even in previous versions.

Only the highest trim of the new XL6 is available in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Only the highest trim of the new XL6 is available in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The front and the rear bumpers are equipped with skid plates and the fenders received unpainted plastic claddings – an applaudable design choice which not only makes the SUV look visually tough, but also helps get away with the scratches from usual culprits in Dhaka traffic (rickshaws and bikes).

The new XL6 now includes bigger 16-inch diamond cut alloy rims, replacing the 15-inch wheels from the previous generation, which, on paper, is supposed to make the SUV handle better while also improving its ground clearance.

Although I don't find the added chrome garnishes too appealing to look at, it does give the car a premium feel to it. However, my favourite design change of the 2022 XL6 are the smoked rear tail lamps, which gives the vehicle a sporty European appearance from the rear.

Feature packed interior

Only the highest trim of the new XL6 is available in Bangladesh, and this model comes with a plethora of features. 

The dash comes with an unique stone finish, and features a 7.0" infotainment system at the centre. The infotainment supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. It supports voice commands and can follow over 30 different commands when connected to Amazon's Alexa.

However, the infotainment system isn't limited to only media and navigation. It includes 360 degree cameras and displays all the necessary vehicle information from fuel economy to tire pressure. I was surprised to discover how tech loaded the Suzuki XL6 was. 

Apart from the fancy infotainment system, the SUV features brake assists, cruise control, hill hold assist and emergency braking, amongst a plethora of features.

The new smoked rear tail lamps give the XL6 a sporty European appearance. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
The new smoked rear tail lamps give the XL6 a sporty European appearance. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Furthermore, everything is also ergonomically designed. All six seats of the XL6 are wrapped in perforated leather. 

The front seats are fully featured and adjustable. The second row features two adjustable seats with individual armrests .The third row seats are fixed but includes reclinable backrests which can not only accommodate kids and pets but actual adults. 

During our short test drive  to Purbachal with the XL6, I found the third row a bit bumpier than the second, but with the inclusion of the dual AC vents, ample leg room, and large third row windows, any averaged sized Bangladeshi should be quite comfortable back there.

First Drive

Stepping into the driver seat for the first time, you can feel the entire width of the car just by looking at the side mirrors. The hood does not take up too much space at the front and the high seating position gives you an amazing view of everything around you. When in tight spaces in traffic, the 360 camera is a great assist for drivers.

The Suzuki XL6 is powered by a 1500cc K15C smart hybrid engine mated to a 6 speed automatic transmission. It produces 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque.

The engine feels very smooth. You will not feel any vibrations in the cabin, even at triple digit speeds. Although, reaching high speeds did take a bit longer than I anticipated.  

The transmission becomes laggy at full throttle, but using the manumatic modes with the paddle shifters for extra torque does come in handy. The steering is also very light, which makes it a fun daily commuter.  

The smart hybrid gives the car an idle start stop feature, and helps with improved fuel economy.

The ride comfort is also substantially better at the front row seats with very little body roll when turning at high speeds, but that is a norm for any car that size. 

The Suzuki XL6 is powered by a 1500cc K15C smart hybrid. Photo: Noor-Al-Alam
The Suzuki XL6 is powered by a 1500cc K15C smart hybrid. Photo: Noor-Al-Alam

Final Verdict

The Suzuki XL6 is a feature packed SUV designed to serve as a MPV. The new model looks great! It offers a very well thought interior and includes features offered in some of the most premium SUVs in the market.

The 2022 XL6 is very competitively priced at Tk34 lakhs for the top end variant, which makes it cheaper than all of its competitors. It also comes with a 3-year warranty and 12 free services.

The Suzuki XL6 is available at Uttara Motors Limited in single and dual-tone colour variants with six different colour options to choose from.

he new XL6 comes equipped with quad chamber LED headlamps with daytime running lights, and a redesigned front grill. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
he new XL6 comes equipped with quad chamber LED headlamps with daytime running lights, and a redesigned front grill. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Facts Sheet

Price: Tk34 lakh

Performance:

-​Engine: 1462cc K15C smart hybrid

​-Transmission: 6-speed automatic

-Power: 101.65bhp at 6000rpm

-Torque: 136.8nm at 4400rpm

Features:

-3 Row Seats

-Perforated leather ventilated seats

-Dual AC

-Smart Hybrid

-Manumatic with Paddle Shifters

-7.0" infotainment

-Apple Carplay & Android Auto

-Voice Control, Alexa support

-Hill Hold Assist, Cruise Control etc.

Pros:

​⁃​Spacious interior  

​⁃​Fuel efficient

⁃Cheap maintenance

​⁃​Techloaded

Cons:

​⁃​Slow acceleration  

​⁃​No sunroof, moonroof

-Rear drum brakes 

Available colours:

Brilliant Blue, Grandeur Grey, Arctic White, Opulent Red with Midnight Black Roof, Brave Khaki with Midnight Black Roof, Splendid Silver with Midnight Black Roof

