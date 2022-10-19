2019 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: 22,000km with the fastest 160cc sports commuter

Being marketed as a sports commuter bike, it still offers somewhat of an aggressive riding position, along with true sport bike like specifications which is one of the reasons why Shopan went for the RTR 4V.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has become one of the most popular bikes in the current motorcycle market in Bangladesh. Offering best in class features and performance, similar to that of more premium models, the bike became an instant hit when it was launched in the country nearly four years ago.

But how well does the impressive features and specs on paper translate into real-world use?

Mohammad Bin Sultan Shopan, who has been using the Apache RTR 160 4V for over two years now, says that he has ridden over 22,000km on it and the bike could "keep up with the premium bikes like my tour mates' Suzuki GSX-S, Suzuki Bandit, Yamaha R15 and MT-15."

Shopan riding his 2019 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. Photo: Saikat Roy

A motorbike enthusiast, when Shopan bought the 4V back in 2020, he was looking to replace his Suzuki Gixxer.

"When I wanted to replace my Suzuki Gixxer after riding for over 67,000km, I had the option to go for the newer Gixxer, Honda Hornet, Honda Xblade or even the Bajaj Pulsar." Shopan said. "Yet, the first generation 4V catered to me the most with the performance figures as well as the features it offered at that time."

He has been using his Apache RTR 160 4V since 2020 to commute between his workplace in Banani and Uttara while occasionally going on long trips with his bike.

"I've been using my 4V for the last 2 years and have ridden it for over 22,000km already," said Shopan.

At today's time, most non 4V users would consider the Indian sport bike to be a dangerous one, given the 4V owner's reputation for frequent crashes. The bike certainly isn't for everyone, given its raw power.

The model, which has a "Racing DNA" the bike company put it, is known to be the fastest in its segment and requires proper sport bikes like body weight shifts and braking reflexes for highway joy rides.

But this is exactly why Shopan, given his passion for bikes, chose the 4V to replace his Suzuki Gixxer Monotone

The 4V is powered by a 160cc 4-stroke single cylinder carburetor engine, which produces 16.6 Bhp and 14.8 Nm of torque mated to a five speed manual transmission. This is known to make the bike go from 0-60km/h in the range of just four seconds, similar to that of the Japanese 150cc sports bikes.

Besides, despite being marketed as a sports commuter bike, it still offers somewhat of an aggressive riding position, along with true sport bike like specifications which is one of the reasons why Shopan went for the 4V.

When Shopan purchased his first generation 4V, the second generation 4V X connect model was already available in the market and even offered bluetooth connectivity, ABS and newer looks.

Yet, according to Shopan, the older model is the one he could "connect the most" with. Besides, the newer refreshed model is further known for electrical issues and its resilience to the integration of aftermarket performance parts.

Till now, Shopan has done a plethora of performance modifications to his bike, which included replacing the stock dual outlet exhaust with R9 H2 with custom ss bend pipe, racing coils and air filter, NGK laser iridium plug, DID racing chain and Jomthai racing sprocket.

Despite no official dyno results, it can be easily assumed that this particular 4V makes way more power than the regular ones, given the acceleration and the top speed in the 150s as tested by Shopan himself on empty roads.

Photo: Saikat Roy

"After my engine break-in was complete, I could easily go 35-37 km/l in the city while on the highway my mileage was close to 40km/l," Shopan said. "However, after the modifications, my mileage dropped to near the early 30s during city rides and 35-37km/l on highways."

The mileage is a long known complaint about TVS bikes. However, given the aftermarket parts in this particular model, the lower mileage was to be expected. Some other disadvantages of this bike as per the users are the brakes and the stock tyres for which Shopan has gone for aftermarket Yongli brake pads to even aftermarket 100mm front and 140mm rear MRF Masseter tyres.

"If I purchased either a Gixxer, a Hornet or even the X blade, I would not have cared but about the brakes and tires. But you can't be too careful about these things, especially after the performance upgrades." Shopan explained why he upgraded the brakes.

But the upgrades were totally worth the time and effort. Shopan has used the bike for a lot of tours on the highways and continues to ride it daily for commute, almost as if embodying the 'sport commuter' category the bike sells under.

Dissatisfied with the stock brakes and tyres, Shopan replaced them with aftermarket parts. Photo: Saikat Roy

"Till now, I've travelled to Sylhet, Mymensingh and even Chattogram on my bike," said Shopan.

"Some of my best memories were when I could keep up with the premium bikes like my tour mates' Suzuki GSX-S, Suzuki Bandit, Yamaha R15 and MT-15 with my 'commuter bike' at highway speeds. Riding my bike on the Naval Headquarter road near Patenga sea beach or on the famous Bayezid Link Road in Chattogram are also some of my best memories on the bike."

Specs

Engine: 160cc four stroke, single cylinder oil cooled engine

Transmission: 5 speed manual

Power: 16.6 Bhp

Torque: 14.8 Nm

Pros

Acceleration

Top speed

Riding position

Build quality

Cons

Brakes

Stock TVS tires

No ABS

Faulty speedometer

Modifications

Ngk laser iridium plug (USA)

NMW Racing coil

Racing air-filter Hurricane

MRF Masseter Tyres: Front- 100/80-17, Rear- 140/70-17

RCB brake hose pipe front and rear

Yongli brake pads

R9 H2 series exhaust with full system bend pipe

DID racing chain (1100 gram)

Jomthai racing sprocket

p9 LED 12000 lumen 55 watt LED headlight