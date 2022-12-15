Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

Use a lip balm or lip moisturizer regularly to keep your lips hydrated. Look for balms or moisturizers that contain ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, or petrolatum, which can help protect your lips from the drying effects of cold, windy weather.

Avoid licking your lips, as saliva can dry out your lips and make them even more chapped. Avoid using products that contain alcohol or other drying ingredients, as these can make your lips even drier and chapped. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and keep your lips moist from the inside out. If your lips are already chapped or cracked, avoid picking or peeling the skin, as this can make the problem worse and lead to infections. Instead, gently exfoliate your lips with a soft toothbrush or a lip scrub to remove dead skin cells and promote healing. If your lips are severely chapped or painful, see a doctor or dermatologist for treatment. They can recommend medicated lip balms or other products that can help to soothe and heal your lips.