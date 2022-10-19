Mukesh Ambani buys $163 million mansion at Dubai's Palm Jumeirah

Wealth

Hindustan Times
19 October, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 05:19 pm

Related News

Mukesh Ambani buys $163 million mansion at Dubai's Palm Jumeirah

Earlier this year, Reliance Industries bought a $80 million ten-bedroom villa for Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant in Dubai. It was the most expensive deal until another mansion at Palm Jumeirah got sold out for $82 million earlier this month.

Hindustan Times
19 October, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 05:19 pm
Mukesh Ambani buys $163 million mansion at Dubai&#039;s Palm Jumeirah

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has bought a lavish mansion for a whopping $163 million at Dubai's Palm Jumeirah island, people familiar with the matter revealed on condition of anonymity.

Ambani bought the mansion last week from the family of Kuwaiti tycoon Mohammed Alshaya, whose business conglomerate owns local franchises for retail brands like Starbucks, H&M and Victoria's Secret, Bloomberg reported.

Ambani is India's second richest person and has a net worth of $84 billion. His latest purchase is just a walk away from the $80 million home he bought for his younger son Anant this year. The property purchased by Reliance Industries is a ten-bedroom plush residence with a private spa, indoor and outdoor pools.

It was the most expensive deal until another house at the super-rich Palm Jumeirah was bought for $82 million earlier this month. The Casa Del Sole has eight bedrooms and 18 bathrooms. It has a gymnasium, a movie theatre, bowling alley, jacuzzi and a 15-car parking facility at the basement.
The latest purchase is evident that Ambani has been expanding his presence in Dubai. Last year, Reliance had bought the iconic UK country club Stoke Park by spending $79 million, Bloomberg report stated.

The Dubai Land Department did confirm that the mansion was sold for $163 million but it did not reveal the buyer's identity. The city's property market is recovering from a slump after the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has been luring the world's influential business executives into buying a property on its soil. The foreign residents constitute 80 per cent of the UAE's population and have been a mainstay of the country's economy. The Indians are ranked among the top buyers of Dubai real estate.

According to report, the UAE property prices surged by more than 70 per cent over the last year.

Top News

Mukesh Ambani / Palm Jumeirah / Dubai

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Beli Begum took haleem from Faridpur to Athens

7h | Panorama
Joe Biden, who once supported a similar bill as Senator, has said he’s ready to work with Congress to curb OPEC influence. Photo: Bloomberg

Making Opec+ subject to US antitrust law will backfire

6h | Panorama
Photo: Aneek Mustafa Anwar

Remnants of the silver screen’s golden days

7h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russia using Irani ‘Kamikaze’ drones in Ukraine

10h | Videos
Netflix plans to bring back viewers

Netflix plans to bring back viewers

10h | Videos
How search engines work

How search engines work

10h | Videos
This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

3
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

6
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays