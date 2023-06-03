Elon Musk reclaims title of world's richest person

Wealth

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 06:11 pm

Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla&#039;s gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Elon Musk has reclaimed his title as the world's richest person.

He gains back his throne as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of 3 June.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world's richest people, which estimates the Tesla CEO's net worth to be about $199 billion, compared to LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault's $191 billion.

The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.

For months, the two "centibillionaires" – a term coined for people with fortunes of over $100 billion – have been in a close race for the top position.

In September 2021, thanks to a surge in Tesla stock price, Musk surpassed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and became the world's richest person for the first time.

After Tesla's stock dropped more than 50% in a matter of months, he was overtaken by Arnault in December last year.

Until an April pause in a surge in Tesla shares, he briefly regained the top spot in March, reports Investopedia.

Stock in Tesla has gained approximately 64% so far this year after losing steam in April.

 

billionaire / Elon Musk

Comments

