The students rise again, this time to protect the capital

On my way to work today, my rickshaw stopped at the Panthapath signal. It's generally a busy intersection in the capital but today was different.

A few individuals were rushing around, holding placards showing 'Go' or 'Stop,' with sticks in their hands, directing vehicles. But they were not dressed in navy blue pants and greenish shirts like a traffic policeman. So who are they, you ask?

The identity cards that dangled from around their necks said they were students.

On Wednesday, road traffic was much more than what we saw on Tuesday morning — with not a single traffic policeman in sight – albeit it is yet to reach pre-massacre July days.

Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo

The complete absence of the police is a direct result of Hasina's ousting on 5 August. In fact, the Bangladesh Police Association, an organisation of non-cadre officers and members of the police, called for a 'work stoppage' seeking security in the face of attacks.

But how does a bustling city like Dhaka survive a day without traffic police?

"We've faced arms, so managing the traffic is not a big deal for us." Shihab Reduan, a fresher at American International University - Bangladesh (AIUB), at the Panthapath signal on Wednesday

Enter the students – and that too after weeks of continuous demonstrations, countering attacks from the police and Bangladesh Chhatra League at risk to their lives, to call for justice for the student killings by the government in the Quota Reform Movement protests in July.

On Wednesday, Shihab Reduan, a fresher at American International University - Bangladesh (AIUB), at the Panthapath signal told us that they (private university students) have formed a group of around 25 individuals to share this responsibility.

They formed teams to cover different traffic signals – meaning they essentially worked as traffic police in the scorching heat or the dark hours – from Dhanmondi road 27 to Panthapath. They work in two shifts. The day shift volunteers work from 7 am to 5 pm while the night shift ones work from 5 pm to 10:30 pm.

Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo

"We have been actively involved throughout the protest. I am connected with Sarjis Alam bhai, one of the front coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement. Right after the looting at Ganabhaban on Hasina's departure day, the central coordinators instructed us to tackle upcoming challenges.

We were prepared for it. Our courage, patriotism and commitment to reform the country and its system have brought us this far. We've faced arms, so managing the traffic is not a big deal for us," he said.

Another activist, Sifat (a National University student) with a bandage over his forehead said he was hit by a brickbat. Earlier, he received three rubber bullet injuries. But that didn't stop him from standing at the Rokeya Sarani intersection to control traffic on Wednesday.

Enough volunteers are deployed at every U-turn and every intersection of the Rokeya Sarani. Even the Traffic Police Department never manned these spots, possibly owing to manpower shortage. As a result, the whole section of the avenue – one of the most important lifelines in the city – was free of usual chaos and congestion.

The free flow of traffic manned by students – and perhaps also a few non-student citizens – was an inspired observation. And, this was made possible primarily by the general people's acceptance of and cooperation with the "student" traffic police across the capital.

Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo

People seemingly accepted the students' traffic direction readily, and that too with a happy face.

"They are doing good, in fact, even better than traffic police, to be honest. We are proud of them. Students are capable of ruling our country," said Jamal, a rickshaw puller, stuck in traffic at the Shia mosque intersection of Mohammadpur.

Iftaz Ahmed Shanto, a student from Mirzapur Cadet College, is coordinating a group of over a hundred students to cover the streets of Mohammadpur.

Marium Mahfuz, a student of class 10, is a member of this Mohammadpur crew. She was seen directing vehicles with a wooden stick in her hand on Wednesday in front of the Shia Mosque on Tajmahal Road.

"A day without any government, without police – it's an exceptional time for the country. We share this land, we must share the responsibilities too. People are praising our work. I'm proud to contribute," she said.

Ansar Battalion, members of many voluntary organisations like Bangladesh Red Crescent Society and Bangladesh Scouts, have joined hands with the students now.

The scene appeared heartwarming as ordinary people stepped forward to distribute water, mango juice, biscuits and other refreshments to those taking over this duty under the scorching sun. The collective unity is palpable – and crucial at a time when the country finds its footing out of the bloodiest civil unrest since 1971.

It is imperative, also, to take stock of the fact that this is not the first time the students have demonstrated this leadership. Traffic signals across the capital on Wednesday felt like deja vu – resembling days from 2018.

The Road Safety Movement, sparked by the deaths of two high-school students in Dhaka run over by an unlicensed driver who was racing to collect passengers, birthed similar scenes. Students made special lanes for ambulances, checked the licences of every driver and controlled the traffic in a very organised way.

On this Wednesday, the students were not only managing traffic. They have – collectively – initiated to retrieve things looted from Ganabhaban on Monday, a tall order if you ask me. The students, along with several non-student citizens also took up the "cleaning up the streets" campaign working effectively and tirelessly.

They also organised to stand guard and protect empty police stations, temples and whatnot from miscreants who have been violently attacking these establishments starting in the late hours of 5 August.

The historic ousting of Sheikh Hasina caused by the students left immediate and violent aftereffects – in which the students had no role to play. However, after weeks of relentless showing up to the streets to build a just Bangladesh, the students are still showing up – but now to clean up the roads and control traffic, among other initiatives (all of which are a tall order if you ask me again) to rebuild a new Bangladesh.

However, this collective unity and effort cannot be sustained for long. This will succeed temporarily, built on the sweat and grit of the students.

But for the long term, the volunteers urge the police to return to their duty and even assure that they will cooperate with them and provide protection. "We have taken the responsibility for now but it's not a long-term solution. It's especially difficult for those who work at night.

Also, we have female volunteers. It's challenging for them. We need the police to come back on duty as soon as possible," Shihab explained.