Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

In 1912, people of Dhaka were particularly drawn to a new shop at Chawk Bazar. Nestled in an alley adjacent to the Shahi Mosque, this unique shop was distinguished by its robust iron wood door.

It was unlike anything they had ever seen. It was Dhaka's first gun shop: Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons.

Shamsuddin Ahmed died in 1947 at the age of 80 but the shop is still carrying on its century-old legacy.

A century ago, it boasted Shamsuddin's expertly crafted firearms—pistols, revolvers, and shotguns—all secured within an iron locker.

A tall and handsome man, he meticulously oversaw his shop's operations, strictly adhering to regulations regarding firearms. Outsiders were denied entry without proper licensing.

One day, he shot down a deer at an open zoo owned by Nawab Salimullah. The security guards promptly escorted him to the Nawab who was thoroughly impressed by his hunting techniques and invited him on a hunting expedition.

Shamsuddin was also a valued hunting companion to Dhaka's elites such as Hakim Habibur Rahman and Dalsmith.

In the 1880s, he went to Kolkata in the 1880s and was employed at Manton & Company, a prestigious gun manufacturing firm. Here, he navigated the intricacies of this specialised craft.

His grandson, Momtazuddin Ahmed, spoke about their family's long history of being gunsmiths. "It was ingrained in our very lineage. Our ancestors held sway in the Mughal courts of Agra and Delhi. Our 10th great ancestor journeyed with Islam Khan to Dhaka as an esteemed armourer. When Murshid Quli Khan shifted the capital from Dhaka, our lineage followed suit, resettling in Murshidabad."

Shamsuddin also established a workshop for guns and an accessory manufacturing shop. All seven of his sons become adept craftsmen, with the elder ones particularly skilled in repair work.

Born out of necessity

In the beginning of the 20th century, guns held various purposes for East Bengal residents: hunting, protection against potential robbers, and they were a symbol of nobility.

Photo: Courtesy

Consequently, the region boasted a substantial number of gun owners.

However, despite the prevalence of firearms, skilled gunsmiths were notably absent. This absence posed a significant challenge as firearms required regular maintenance due to factors like dirt accumulation, loosening of components, and wear and tear.

Understanding the intricate science behind the various parts of a gun such as triggers, magazines, cylinders, and barrels was crucial.

Without this knowledge, gunsmithing became a daunting task, demanding a high level of skill and experience.

Recognising this void, Nawab Salimullah, GOC Dalsmith of Dhaka, and other prominent figures, including Zamindars and Talukdars, urged Shamsuddin to come to Dhaka, essentially pleading for his expertise.

Amidst the dearth of skilled gunsmiths, the situation grew dire. New guns arrived while old ones could not be reapaired, leaving Dhaka's hunters in distress.

Although hunting wasn't prohibited, it was a respected pastime and sport. Hunters frequented the forests around Dhaka, particularly during winter, pursuing game such as deer, tigers and wild boars.

While birds were plentiful, seasoned hunters targeted larger game, necessitating specific firearms tailored to each prey.

Shamsuddin's shop offered vital repair services and ensured the survival of the hunting community. Licensing for firearms was primarily reserved for the elite, including Rajas, Nawabs, Zamindars, and various titled individuals.

Skills and expertise passed through generations

The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin's grandson, Abraruddin. Following Shamsuddin's demise, his sons, particularly Fakruddin and Daliluddin, assumed responsibility for running the shop.

Photo: Courtesy

Each sale of guns and bullets was meticulously documented in a thick ledger, recording details such as the buyer's name, address, licence number, quantity of guns, and bullets.

Abraruddin, Fakruddin's third son, diligently maintains this ledger to this day.

Fakhruddin's immaculate English handwriting adorns the pages, ensuring clarity and precision in the records.

Abraruddin recently revealed an entry from 1951, demonstrating a remarkable day's sales where 160 guns were sold, fetching a total of Tk21,000.

Momtazuddin Ahmed was also once associated with the shop. He is the son of Daliluddin, the fifth son of Shamsuddin.

Reflecting on the family's legacy, Momtazuddin underscored the family's reputation for impeccable craftsmanship and exceptional service.

Notably, their expertise extended beyond sales to repairing firearms, a service for which they charged a premium, reflecting their unparalleled skill and expertise.

Additionally, the family's proficiency in assessing weapon quality garnered attention from governmental authorities, who frequently sought their expertise for testing new firearms.

Momtazuddin recalled an interesting story from the 1980s. "Detectives once caught a Buet student who was making illegal weapons and selling them to gangters. My father and uncles were called by law enforcement to assess the quality of the weapons and my father, Daliluddin, said that with proper training, this student had the potential to become a great gunsmith."

"After independence, we had four shops in Dhaka. Father passed away in 2008 and then I ran a shipbuilidng business till 2016. As I grew more involved with different professions and social activities, I eventually shut down our shop," he said.

The shop under division

The gun shop has undergone a division, with the front portion now dedicated to selling clothes while the back serves as the gun store.

Photo: Courtesy

Evening gatherings here once attracted Dhaka's hunters, exchanging tales of their exploits, troubleshooting firearm issues, and planning future excursions.

Glass shelves line the walls, adorned with double-barreled, single-barreled guns, and rifles, while shotguns, pistols, and revolvers find their place in a nearby chest.

A painting by Dutch artist Rembrandt depicts Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan hunting with a matchlock gun, illustrating the firearm's widespread adoption from the late 15th century.

Different firearms for different purposes

Momtazuddin detailed the advantages of pistols- their rapid firing capabilities and lightweight design are favoured by police, military personnel, and individuals seeking home or personal security.

Rifles excel in targeting distant objects while shotguns prove effective for hunting birds in flight. Each firearm type serves specific purposes, catering to diverse needs and preferences in the realm of security and sport.

Abraruddin brought out a Walther PPK pistol from his cabinet. Renowned figures like James Bond's Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan have popularised this firearm, with even Kazi Anwar Hossain Masud Rana having wielded it.

Upon examination, its weight was found to be 536 grams, with its market value ranging from Tk3 to Tk4 lakh. The magazine can hold seven bullets, each priced at around Tk300.

Subsequently, Abraruddin showcased a Smith & Wesson revolver and a pocket pistol concealed within a lock, highlighting its discreet nature. He remarked, "Detective agents often favour pocket pistols like this."

A fading legacy

Later, Abraruddin led us to his workshop that featured various machinery including grinding machines, assorted nuts and bolts, milling machines, callipers, polishing machines, screw gauges, and a lathe.

Pointing to a small piece of wood, he said, "This is wood from a shishu (Indian rosewood) tree, acquired from Osmani Udyan. But walnut wood is better making pistol stocks."

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons now houses 72 firearms. Abraruddin ensures that the police station receives a monthly record of their sales, usage etc.

The last sale occurred in August 2023.

Abraruddin has a daughter and a son. However, neither expresses an interest in gunsmithing. With each passing generation, the mastery and craftsmanship of Shamsuddin Ahmed seem to be fading.