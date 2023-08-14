Ruen Busaba: Of authentic Thai, Asian spices and Lord-like dining

Cultural preferences and taste palettes can play a significant role in the success of restaurants, particularly when presenting foreign cuisines to a novel market. Which is why, most restaurants in Dhaka serving international cuisines tend to modify the recipes a bit to cater to local taste buds.

Ruen Busaba however chose to take the more difficult path, prioritising the authenticity of Thai cuisine and eschewing compromises on flavours.

Staying true to the authenticity of foreign cuisines can be a daring choice, potentially narrowing the restaurant's initial appeal to a wider audience. Yet, by embracing this approach, Ruen Busaba provides its patrons with an exceptional and bona fide Thai culinary encounter, catering to food enthusiasts in search of an authentic and refreshing taste.

Founder Saadman Hossain employed two Thai chefs to uphold the restaurant's dedication to providing an authentic and top-notch dining experience for its customers.

"Our menu is the product of months-long extensive research and development by our entire team. After countless trials and errors in an effort to adhere to authenticity, we designed our menu," said Saadman.



The majority of the essential raw ingredients, particularly groceries, are directly imported from Thailand through third-party vendors. Additionally, certain fish selections are procured from local sources.

"Busaba is Thailand's national flower and Ruen means a place where Lords come to dine. With a reflection of the rich cultural heritage and aesthetics of Thailand, we have decorated the restaurant in such a way that would give the diner a Lord-like experience," added Saadman. Saadman is a Dhaka-based businessman who aspires to start restaurant chains in the country. Haze was his first venture, followed by Ole.

Saadman plans to launch another Thai-based fast-food chain named Baan Busaba. The interior of the restaurant is charming, captivating and filled with mythical elements. The ceiling and parts of the walls are covered with bamboo, giving a natural and rustic feel to the space.

Most of the items are served in 1:2 quantity, but they can easily be shared by three people. TBS tried the entire menu of Ruen Busaba and reviewed the four best items.



Tom Kha Gai, the soul-soothing soup

Photo: Courtesy

Tom Kha Gai was a bowl of coconut goodness, flavours and textures. The coconut milk base gives the soup a rich and creamy texture that is balanced by the aromatic and citrusy notes from lemongrass and lime leaves. This blend of flavours creates a citrusy taste. The tender chicken and sliced mushrooms added substance and a contrasting texture to the overall dish.

However, the soup was spicy - very spicy for my liking and I wish the menu had a disclaimer. The management said they are updating the menu and will mention the spice level.

Rating: 8/10

Price: Tk795



Papaya Salad with Fried Chicken Wings

Photo: Courtesy

Papaya Salad is a traditional Thai salad made with shredded green papaya, cherry tomatoes, french onions, green beans and roasted peanuts, with a zesty dressing. The salad, served by House Busaba, was spiced up with chilli peppers, garlic, and lime juice, providing a perfect balance between sweet, sour, and spicy. The ingredients are mixed together in a mortar and pestle to release the flavours and combine the elements effectively.

The fried chicken wings were served in a separate bamboo basket with rice chips so that the wings do not get soggy from the salad moisture. The wings were actually a great way to give the salad crunchiness, although I devoured the wings even before tasting the salad. I must admit, it wasn't the right way to eat a traditional dish.

Rating: 8.5/10

Price: Tk795

Pad Thai with Shrimp, a harmony of textures

Pad Thai is a popular and iconic Thai dish known for its delicious flavours and delightful textures, and I honestly had high expectations for this item, which Ruen Busaba did not fail to deliver. The noodles had the perfect balance of softness and chewiness, creating a delightful mouthfeel with every bite, while the shrimp were cooked to perfection, enhancing the overall texture of the dish.

The crushed peanuts provided a delightful crunch that contrasted beautifully with the soft noodles and shrimp. Additionally, the bean sprouts and finely chopped scallions added a refreshing crispiness to each forkful.

While the Pad Thai with Shrimp impressed us with its harmonious blend of tangy, sweet, and savoury flavours, it's unfortunate that the experience was marred by the presence of an eggy smell trapped within the thin omelette wrap encasing the noodles.

Rating: 7.5/10

Price: Tk750

Beef Namtok, a spicy affair

Photo: courtesy

Decoration-wise, Beef Namtok came as a celebration of colours. The aesthetic presence of fresh herbs like coriander and mint added a splash of green that contrasts with the reddish-brown hues of the beef. While tasting, the first thing that strikes the palate is the bold and savoury flavour of the grilled beef. The beef was marinated with a combination of fish sauce, lime juice, and spices, infused with a delightful umami taste. The marinate also imparted a subtle tanginess and slight sweetness that balances the savoury notes.

The usage of aromatic herbs played a significant role in elevating the dish. Overall, Beef Namtok was a delightful Thai salad capable of satisfying those seeking a burst of flavours. Personally, I would have ordered it as a main dish.

Rating: 8/10

Price: Tk79