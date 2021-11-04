Young Lamia’s journey to COP26 

YouNGO - a network of youth organisations that work on climate change - runs year-round campaigns with young people and anyone can participate virtually in these volunteer campaigns.

Lamia Mohsin, who earned the rare honour of being a Bangladeshi delegate in COP26, currently taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, was a member of the adaptation working group of YouNGO.

"I have just joined the working group, so I am a new member here," said Lamia, who is only one of the 10 delegates from all over the world for the Conference of the Parties, as part of a UNFCCC Youth wing and UNICEF collaboration.

"They had an email thread with options and opportunities for the members. I found this application of the COP badge in those emails."

"At the last minute, they sent me an email stating that they would only be able to give 10 spots, which is quite restrictive. If I wanted to apply, I would have to do that within the next 24 hours." Lamia submitted her application with little hope of being selected. She was elated when she found out she had been accepted.

COP26 is the annual climate conference of the United Nations for 2021. The United Nations climate change conferences are among the largest and most influential gatherings. Government deliberations involve officials from every country across the globe, as well as delegates from civil society and the global news media.

Lamia received her bachelor's and master's degrees in Development Studies from the University of Dhaka. She then worked as an intern with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

She is currently employed by UNDP as a junior national consultant. Her work is mostly focused on climate resiliency. She is currently working with a Netherlands-based organisation called the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) on behalf of UNDP.

"My work right now is that I am supporting the climate vulnerable forum secretariat from Dhaka Bangladesh and I am also working on behalf of UNDP at GCA," Lamia said.

In addition to that, Lamia performs volunteer work and is also a freelance journalist. She works with The Business Standard as an official contributor.

Government policymakers, high officials, ministers, and others working on climate change will all be attending the COP. Lamia will be the only Bangladeshi Youngo-UNICEF representative at the COP26 meeting, wearing the iconic blue COP badge.

TBS asked Lamia about what issues she would raise at the COP26 as a delegate of Bangladesh.

"I belong from one of the most climate-vulnerable countries of the world so I believe it is very important for a youth from this country to voice the concerns of the developed countries to the delegates ."

We all know that greenhouse gas emissions cause climate change. And the emissions are occurring as a result of industrialised countries' massive emissions, with developing and undeveloped countries bearing the brunt of the repercussions.

"So, as a low emitting country, I would like to speak up on behalf of my country and question them: we are paying the price as one of the lowest polluting countries, so what are you doing from your place?"

Bangladesh is regarded as the dominant leader in catastrophe management. As a result, Lamia intends to highlight Bangladesh's positive aspects in order to persuade other developed countries to adopt our policies.

She also wants to emphasise the importance of youth awareness in preventing climate disasters for the world and its people.

Lamia's advice to young people interested in combating climate change is to start small.

One can begin to develop consciousness by not tossing garbage in the streets, but rather carrying it home and disposing it in the right waste bin. While shopping, instead of using the plastic bags provided by the retailers, one can use their own carry-bags made of jute or other organic materials.

"Plant a tree if you have room in your house or yard. When this plant matures, it will completely transform the world around it," Lamia said.

Lamia stated another strategy to combat climate change: "Conducting webinars and seminars about climate change can also help. Finding new and creative ways to get the message out about environmental protection should absolutely work."