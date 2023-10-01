Why not work in sales? Brac’s experience in training youth for sales

Considering the job market landscape in Bangladesh, the sales sector offers numerous entry-level opportunities. Photo: Courtesy

If you're a recent graduate in Bangladesh, choosing your career path requires careful consideration of the opportunities ahead and understanding the implications of your choices is paramount.

Bangladesh has a working-age population that exceeds 65%, a demographic that holds immense potential for driving economic growth. This phenomenon, known as the "demographic dividend," underscores the significance of youth in contributing to a nation's prosperity.

However, realising this potential depends on crucial investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure, governance and creating an enabling environment for the youth, as outlined in the Bangladesh Government's Perspective Plan (2021-2041).

Despite these intentions, practical implementation often falls short, leaving many young graduates in Bangladesh facing unemployment. Government job opportunities, especially those within the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS), have become increasingly attractive.

At the same time, securing a BCS position has become exceedingly challenging. For instance, during the 44th BCS examination, a staggering 350,716 candidates vied for just 1,710 available positions, resulting in a mere 0.48% success rate.

The intense competition for BCS roles underscores the importance of diversifying one's career plan to enhance employment prospects in today's job market. A well-rounded approach is essential to secure a stable income and achieve career aspirations.

Considering the job market landscape in Bangladesh, the sales sector offers numerous entry-level opportunities. Unfortunately, this industry often carries a negative perception, conjuring images of demanding targets, long hours and relentless work.

On the other hand, sales roles involve strategic thinking, cognitive skills, interpersonal communication, teamwork, problem-solving, and adaptability—transferable skills that make individuals valuable assets in various fields.

Pursuing a career in sales can be rewarding for several reasons.

Performance-based earnings: Sales positions typically offer commission-based or performance-based compensation, directly tying earnings to results. Top performers can earn substantial incomes.

Transferable skills: Sales roles nurture a wide range of transferable skills, including communication, negotiation, persuasion and problem-solving – valuable for various career opportunities.

Resilience building: Sales challenges individuals to step out of their comfort zones, regularly exposing them to rejection and adversity, fostering personal growth and resilience.

Public speaking skills: Sales professionals frequently interact with diverse groups, enhancing their public speaking abilities.

Building confidence: Salespeople play a pivotal role in driving business growth, contributing directly to their organisation's success. This responsibility helps them grow professional confidence which can lead to greater achievement.

For instance, consider Amina, a BRAC retail sales training graduate working at Miniso. Her ability to assist customers in choosing products and creating satisfying experiences illustrates the impact of sales training.

BRAC's retail sales training programme has equipped thousands of learners with soft skills, enabling them to excel in sales careers. Many fresh graduates have rapidly advanced to higher positions, such as sales managers.

To bolster the growth of the sales sector, organisations should offer sales training and strengthen policies to enhance career prospects. BRAC, over three years, has trained over 3,500 young women, with an impressive 80% successfully employed in the retail sector. The demand for skilled graduates in this industry remains high, with over six million individuals currently employed.

The dynamic nature of the sales field, marked by evolving market trends and changing customer preferences, demands continuous learning and adaptability, making it engaging and intellectually stimulating. Employers must eliminate negative stereotypes and foster a positive corporate culture that values employees.

Recognising employee achievements, highlighting career progression opportunities and offering competitive compensation are essential steps for attracting young talents to the sales sector. Comprehensive training programmes, if supported by leading companies like Walton, Unilever, Marico, Akij Group, and others, can further enhance the industry's image and prepare graduates for successful careers in sales.

By implementing these strategies, businesses can reshape public perceptions of sales roles and attract top talents. Addressing the skills deficit in the sector also requires interventions from both governmental and non-governmental organisations. Together, we can unlock the full potential of the youth and contribute to Bangladesh's economic growth through careers in sales.

Debangshu Kumar Ghosh is the Operations Manager at the BRAC Skills Development Programme