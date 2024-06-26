What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

Illustration: TBS

CEOs, the captains of industry, lead busy lives. The cushy job of being a CEO comes with some unfortunate perks - such as shorter lifespans and an increased risk of premature ageing. So most CEOs treat their diets as seriously as their company's earnings reports; snacking strategically to safeguard their most valuable asset— health.

The eating habits of CEOs are as varied as their management styles. From tea enthusiasts to vegan tech leaders, each has found a dietary pattern that suits their personal and professional needs. While some prioritise health with meticulous diets, others grab whatever's convenient to keep the engine running.

CEOs and their diets

The C-suites of the world are a diverse bunch when it comes to eating habits. Arianna Huffington, the founder of Thrive Global, swears by bulletproof coffee and a Mediterranean diet heavy on fish and vegetables. Meanwhile, Steve Jobs, the Apple co-founder experimented with veganism and fruitarianism, even going on fruit-only cleanses.

One wonders if these restrictions fueled his visionary thinking, or just made him grumpy. On the less exotic side, there's Warren Buffett's fondness for Cherry Coke and his regular visits to McDonald's.

Jack Dorsey, the former Twitter CEO, is a vegan and is known to enjoy a spot of intermittent fasting. He finds a Bangladeshi compatriot in Kaiser Kabir, CEO of Renata Limited. He fasts intermittently during 2-3 days each week. The minimum time of fasting is 20 hours, while the maximum is 40 hours. However, 24 hours is the most common mode of fasting for him.

"My diet consists of several servings of vegetables, a modest amount of protein, and a small quantity of white rice. It should be mentioned that in my home, rice is prepared in a way that reduces the digestibility of carbohydrates by 50%. Essentially, the two-step process involves discarding starch after boiling rice and refrigerating cooked rice for 24 hours," explained Kabir.

Pathao founder Hussain M Elius also fasts intermittently. There are days when he does not eat for 14, 16, 18, even 23 hours at a stretch.

"I like doing that because you know, it's easier to not eat anything than choosing what to eat," the Wind CEO explained. He however does not follow any particular type of diet. He just tries to eat a balanced meal and eat more protein than carbs.

Ejaj Ahmad, Founder of Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) is on the opposite end of the spectrum, as he follows a pescatarian diet which combines a vegan diet with fish.

"This dietary choice, which I've maintained for the past 12 years, fuels me with energy and promotes good health. My motivation stems from both personal well-being and environmental concerns, as a plant-based diet carries a lower carbon footprint," he said.

Ejaj steers clear of processed and fried foods, opting for whole foods and fruits, while avoiding sugary drinks to maintain stable glucose levels.

Eating: Mindful or grab and go?

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, notoriously prefers a Mars bar for breakfast, as he claims it aligns with his fast-paced lifestyle and need for quick, energy-boosting snacks. It is a decision that does not go down well with nutritionists who typically advocate a more mindful eating style.

Kaiser Kabir keeps a close eye on his calorie count, consuming between 1,600-1,800 calories per day.

"I rarely snack. However, when it comes to sweets, I experience a total loss of self-control. In this aspect, abstinence is easier than moderation," said Kabir.

Ejaj Ahmad's eating habits are mindful, focusing on timing and content.

"Early dinners and post-meal walks are routine to keep my HbA1c below 5.4, given my family history of diabetes. While travelling, I carry snacks like carrots or nuts to minimise reliance on eating out," he said.

"Food isn't a coping mechanism for stress or emotions in my life," he added.

Elius is also in the same boat, he does not use food as a coping mechanism either. He however does not have any particular style of eating. As he puts it, "I just eat."

Eating at the table

It is said that the father of our Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, never ate a meal alone. He always had guests over for meals. If there were no dignitaries to break bread with, he would have someone from his staff eat with him. It seems the great leader was indeed aware of the importance of the social aspect of eating.

For leaders, meals aren't just about sustenance. Meals, particularly lunches and dinners, become an extension of the boardroom, offering a chance to build relationships and strengthen bonds.

"Most of my work meetings are conducted over an Americano, and if a meal is shared, I ensure it's at a place offering vegetarian options. While social eating is valued, it's the nutritional aspect that remains a priority for me," said Ejaj.

Elias being on brand, also does not think much about the social aspect of having a meal. Kabir, on the other hand, opines that socialising over food is fun but he can "do without it for several weeks. Besides, one is inclined to gourmandise at social gatherings."

Food philosophy and leadership

Leaders also need to keep in mind the philosophical side of eating in mind as well. In 2011, Zuckerberg revealed his commitment to only consuming the meat of animals he had killed with his own bare hands. The social media billionaire claims that the challenge has resulted in healthier eating, a better understanding of how to raise animals sustainably, and a greater appreciation for the food he consumes. It seems food, on top of providing sustenance, can also teach us a thing or two.

Good food releases "happiness" i.e. neurotransmitters such as dopamine, serotonin, endorphins and oxytocin. So, food not only affects our wellbeing but our moods as well. This is something leaders need to keep in mind.

For Kaiser Kabir eating is definitely a joyful activity. "However, I am acutely aware that age is not on my side anymore. Among other things, it is essential to avoid insulin spikes, nurture gut microbiomes, promote healthy blood vessels and maintain a healthy weight," he said.

For Ejaj, eating is strictly 'business'. As the BYLC founder explained, "I view food as essential nourishment for the body; I eat to live, not live to eat."

Elias also has a very simple mantra, " We eat a lot of carbs here (in Bangladesh), I try not to do that and I don't binge on food at all. I also exercise a lot."

While a CEO's food habits don't directly correlate to their success, their outlook still offers a fascinating glimpse into the daily lives of people who act as the engine of our economy. It doesn't just reveal personal preferences, but also their values and philosophy towards life in general.