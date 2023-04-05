Watching TV Series to Improve Conversational English

Pursuit

Miraz Hossain
05 April, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 05:06 pm

Watching TV Series to Improve Conversational English

Maksud Ur Rahaman, an engineer and researcher, improved his English skills by watching TV series. 

"After watching many TV series, my listening skills improved significantly, and I learned the correct expressions for different contexts," he said. 

He also emphasised on watching shows with subtitles turned on.

TV series are effective in improving conversational English as they expose learners to diverse accents, cultural references, idioms, and natural conversations. Sadi highlighted the gap between traditional academic learning, which focuses on formal language, and real-life communicative English, which often requires colloquial language. 

"TV shows provide a way to fill this gap and help learners improve their conversational skills through authentic language use," he added. 

Here we have a list of tv shows for you to check out:

Friends: A popular sitcom that aired from 1994 to 2004, Friends follows the lives of six friends living in New York City. The show is known for its humour and relatable characters, and it provides a great way for English learners to practise conversational English. If you have plans for TOEFL, Friends can be a good start. Along with the language, this tv show will introduce you to the East Coast culture of the US.

The Crown: A Netflix drama series that chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown provides an excellent opportunity for you to learn about British culture and history while improving your listening skills. Also while watching The Crown you will experience Queen's English. Queen's English refers to a standard form of the English language and is considered to be the most prestigious and formal form of British English.

Our Planet: A documentary series on Netflix narrated by David Attenborough that explores the impact of human activity on the natural world. It showcases the beauty of wildlife and landscapes while addressing environmental issues such as climate change and conservation. Watching the show can help English learners improve their listening comprehension, vocabulary, and understanding of complex concepts related to the environment. David Attenborough narrates in his engaging tone; he is known for his clear and articulate voice, which can be a great model for practising English pronunciation and intonation. Additionally, the documentary can also help improve our knowledge of geography and the natural world around us. 

Phineas and Ferb: An animated children's show that follows the adventures of two stepbrothers as they invent and build things during their summer vacation. The show is known for its witty humour and catchy songs, making it a fun and engaging way for English learners to practise listening and comprehension skills. Also, its fast-paced English exposure can enhance listening, especially if watched regularly to adjust to the language's speed.  Solika Akter, who scored an overall eight in IELTS, including a perfect nine in listening, finds these types of shows helpful for language learning. "The visualisation of content like cartoons helps young learners master the language faster with fun," she explained.

