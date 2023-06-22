UIU Mars Rover Takes 1st Place in Asia at University Rover Challenge 2023

22 June, 2023, 08:40 pm
Members of United International University&#039;s (UIU) Mars Rover team with their robot at the event Photo: Courtesy
Members of United International University's (UIU) Mars Rover team with their robot at the event Photo: Courtesy

United International University's (UIU) Mars Rover team clinched the first place in Asia at the University Rover Challenge 2023, organized by the Mars Society. The three-day competition took place from June 1 to June 3, 2023, at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) in Hanksville, Utah, USA.

The UIU Mars Rover team showcased their rover's capabilities and operational skills by successfully completing four challenging missions: science exploration, autonomous navigation, extreme terrain traversal, and equipment servicing. Their exceptional performance has not only secured them the prestigious 1st place in Asia but also positioned them at the remarkable 9th place overall among the 37 global finalists.

The University Rover Challenge (URC) 2023 attracted 37 teams from 10 different countries, including the USA, Poland, India, Bangladesh, Australia, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, Mexico, and Turkey. UIU Mars Rover's remarkable achievement highlights their dedication, technical expertise, and commitment to representing both their university and their country with pride.

Under the guidance of Prof. Dr. Salekul Islam from the Department of CSE, UIU, and mentored by Akib Zaman, Lecturer in the Department of CSE, UIU, the UIU Mars Rover team comprised 10 talented members. The project was led by Mr. Abid Hossain from the Department of EEE, UIU, with other subteams led by Mr. Md. Yasin (Management SubTeam Lead), Mr. Ahmed Junaed Tanim (Mechanical SubTeam Lead), Mr. Shah Mehrab Hossain (Electrical SubTeam Lead), Mr. Abdullah Al Masud (Software SubTeam Lead), Mr. T M Al Anam (Communication SubTeam Lead), and Mr. Megboron Paul (Science SubTeam Lead).

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

This year, Bangladesh was represented by three teams on the international stage: the 'Interplanetary' team from Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET), the UIU Mars Rover team from United International University (UIU), and the 'BRACU Mangal-Tari' team from BRAC University. The UIU Mars Rover team's outstanding performance serves as a testament to the growing expertise and talent within the country's academic institutions.

In the final round of the Rover Challenge (URC) 2023, a team from West Virginia University, USA secured the championship with a score of 425.35, followed by Monash University, Australia in second place with a score of 354.83, and Brigham Young University, USA in third place with a score of 344.09.

With a commendable score of 273.59, the UIU Mars Rover team secured the 9th spot among the 37 global finalists. Additionally, universities from the USA, Canada, Mexico, and Poland also made it into the top ten of the competition.

The success of the UIU Mars Rover team in the University event showcases the talent of the students, as well as the supporting environment provided by United International University.
 

