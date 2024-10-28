South Breeze School and WISH unite for student mental health and wellbeing

To champion student mental well-being, South Breeze School partnered with WISH (Well-being Initiative for Student Health) to host the "Hues of Hope" event, bringing together students in an engaging and unique way. Organised entirely by students, this event featured 15 distinct activities that highlighted mental health through interaction and creativity. It kicked off with a lively musical performance, setting a positive tone, followed by stand-up comedy to keep spirits high. Throughout the day, students explored interactive stalls, including a plant booth, a "Girl Up" advocacy station, a bake sale, a painting corner, and even a "Cat Corner" for some furry stress relief.

One of the most meaningful elements was the Confession Room, where students could share their thoughts and challenges anonymously, creating a safe space for self-expression. There was also a meditation room for quiet relaxation, a group canvas project for collective creativity, and a "Puppy Corner" to bring joy and calm through pet interaction. The event resumed after a break with a speech by "Girl Up," an open mic session for students to express themselves, and ended with a musical performance by South Breeze students, blending creativity, community, and support.

During my visit, I had the pleasure of speaking with Farzana Kashfi, founder of WISH, who shared her vision for the event. She explained that her goal was to create a space where young people could freely discuss mental health. Kashfi emphasised that today's students face unique pressures, from family expectations to personal struggles. She noted that cultivating self-awareness and self-management is essential for handling these challenges. For Kashfi, the importance of integrating mental health awareness into the school environment is clear: teaching self-awareness, social skills, and relationship management can foster resilience. She encouraged other schools to consider similar initiatives, saying, "Giving children the mental space to understand their own emotions is key to a supportive, positive school culture."

Speaking with the event organisers revealed insights that they felt would benefit them beyond the event. They learned that mental well-being is deeply personal and varies from person to person. For some, spending time with animals or caring for plants is therapeutic, hence the inclusion of the Cat and Dog Corners and plant stalls. One organiser shared how the event underscored the value of open communication, explaining that discussing one's thoughts can help navigate life's challenges. The Confession Room, in particular, was impactful, allowing students to share their struggles anonymously and receive guidance without fear of judgement.

Reflecting on how the event shaped their perspectives, several organisers shared personal insights. They found the experience eye-opening, as it highlighted the diverse ways people cope with life's ups and downs, broadening their understanding of resilience. Their message to peers was simple yet powerful: "Comparing yourself to others only adds pressure. Embrace who you are and take pride in it."

The "Hues of Hope" event at South Breeze School exemplified how schools can lead the charge in creating a supportive, mentally healthy environment. By embracing mental health as a priority, WISH and South Breeze School provided students with tools to understand and manage their well-being. Through open conversations and activities that celebrated individuality and empathy, the event had a lasting impact on everyone involved. It's a beacon of how schools can empower resilient, self-aware students while breaking down mental health stigmas, offering hope for a more inclusive and understanding future.