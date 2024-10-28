South Breeze School and WISH unite for student mental health and wellbeing

Pursuit

Amrita Tasnim Lamia
28 October, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 02:22 pm

South Breeze School and WISH unite for student mental health and wellbeing

One of the most meaningful elements was the Confession Room, where students could share their thoughts and challenges anonymously, creating a safe space for self-expression.

Amrita Tasnim Lamia
28 October, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 02:22 pm
Photo: Amrita Tasnim Lamia
Photo: Amrita Tasnim Lamia

To champion student mental well-being, South Breeze School partnered with WISH (Well-being Initiative for Student Health) to host the "Hues of Hope" event, bringing together students in an engaging and unique way. Organised entirely by students, this event featured 15 distinct activities that highlighted mental health through interaction and creativity. It kicked off with a lively musical performance, setting a positive tone, followed by stand-up comedy to keep spirits high. Throughout the day, students explored interactive stalls, including a plant booth, a "Girl Up" advocacy station, a bake sale, a painting corner, and even a "Cat Corner" for some furry stress relief.

One of the most meaningful elements was the Confession Room, where students could share their thoughts and challenges anonymously, creating a safe space for self-expression. There was also a meditation room for quiet relaxation, a group canvas project for collective creativity, and a "Puppy Corner" to bring joy and calm through pet interaction. The event resumed after a break with a speech by "Girl Up," an open mic session for students to express themselves, and ended with a musical performance by South Breeze students, blending creativity, community, and support.

During my visit, I had the pleasure of speaking with Farzana Kashfi, founder of WISH, who shared her vision for the event. She explained that her goal was to create a space where young people could freely discuss mental health. Kashfi emphasised that today's students face unique pressures, from family expectations to personal struggles. She noted that cultivating self-awareness and self-management is essential for handling these challenges. For Kashfi, the importance of integrating mental health awareness into the school environment is clear: teaching self-awareness, social skills, and relationship management can foster resilience. She encouraged other schools to consider similar initiatives, saying, "Giving children the mental space to understand their own emotions is key to a supportive, positive school culture."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking with the event organisers revealed insights that they felt would benefit them beyond the event. They learned that mental well-being is deeply personal and varies from person to person. For some, spending time with animals or caring for plants is therapeutic, hence the inclusion of the Cat and Dog Corners and plant stalls. One organiser shared how the event underscored the value of open communication, explaining that discussing one's thoughts can help navigate life's challenges. The Confession Room, in particular, was impactful, allowing students to share their struggles anonymously and receive guidance without fear of judgement.

Reflecting on how the event shaped their perspectives, several organisers shared personal insights. They found the experience eye-opening, as it highlighted the diverse ways people cope with life's ups and downs, broadening their understanding of resilience. Their message to peers was simple yet powerful: "Comparing yourself to others only adds pressure. Embrace who you are and take pride in it."

The "Hues of Hope" event at South Breeze School exemplified how schools can lead the charge in creating a supportive, mentally healthy environment. By embracing mental health as a priority, WISH and South Breeze School provided students with tools to understand and manage their well-being. Through open conversations and activities that celebrated individuality and empathy, the event had a lasting impact on everyone involved. It's a beacon of how schools can empower resilient, self-aware students while breaking down mental health stigmas, offering hope for a more inclusive and understanding future.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

23h | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

2d | Panorama
In Jolshiri, where wetlands have been filled with sand or clay, the ground had to be filled with either clay or sand up to a depth of 20 to 30 meters before the land could be sold as plots. Photo: TBS

Why you should consult a geotechnical engineer before building your house

41m | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

A writ has been issued to prevent Awami League from carrying out political activities

A writ has been issued to prevent Awami League from carrying out political activities

26m | Videos
Israel attacked Iran from Iraq

Israel attacked Iran from Iraq

41m | Videos
Chief Adviser encourages all to submit income tax Return online

Chief Adviser encourages all to submit income tax Return online

2h | Videos
Predictions of the ruling party's majority in Japan

Predictions of the ruling party's majority in Japan

2h | Videos