Skills that can help you land a job abroad

So, you've decided to leave Bangladesh and head for greener pastures. Perhaps you're dreaming of world-class education, sunny beaches, incredible museums, or the thrill of exploring the unknown. But before you pack your bags and dive into this grand adventure, let's take a moment to talk about something a bit more grounded: your future.

While many paint an unrealistic, rosy picture of life abroad, most people must work hard to make ends meet, especially during the early days. A job you enjoy can make all the difference during these challenging times.

Language skills and a degree are undoubtedly valuable assets, but there's something quite magical about being able to whip up a mean batch of cookies, pull off a great haircut, or design kick-ass logos. Often underestimated, these skills can be your secret weapon in securing a job abroad.

Chef

Tabassum Mehjabeen Mobarak is the founder of CooklyDhaka, a Thai cooking institute in Bangladesh. She started cooking at the age of ten and, in 2016, began catering through the platform Cookups.

When the pandemic hit, Tabassum pursued professional chef training at ICI International Institute in Dhaka, studying under Chef Daniel Gomes. This experience proved invaluable when she moved to British Columbia, Canada, in 2022 and quickly secured a job in her field, thanks to the expertise she brought from home.

"Being a chef isn't just about cooking—it's a lifestyle, creating memorable experiences. It's more than an alternative career; it's rewarding both financially and personally," she shared.

Tabassum also highlighted the global reach of culinary skills. In North America, chefs sometimes shift into roles like dietitians or nutritionists, catering to the growing demand for specialised diets.

Today, Tabassum is a second chef at Finns Fine Dining, a renowned fine-dining restaurant in British Columbia.

Graphic Design

"The need for visual designers is high in countries with rapidly expanding economies, such as the US, Canada, Australia, and European nations. These markets seek creative individuals who can effectively convey messages and solve problems visually, making graphic design a universally relevant skill," said Tasnim Hasan Chowdhury, a senior motion designer and video editing executive at a leading local firm.

Tasnim learned his craft at Creative IT Institute, one of the country's leading institutions. In 2015, Creative IT received ISO 9000 certification for providing quality training. It offers a wide range of graphic design courses.

According to him, if someone can start working in this field while at university or college, they can have ample time to learn the essential skill sets necessary to become an expert graphic designer by the time they graduate.

"Graphic design is a mother skill. The doors this skill opens for you are vast. From there, you can move on to other skills like 3D animation and visualisation, video editing, etc.," he explained.

His coursemates are already heading abroad and plying their trade there. "There should be no shortage of jobs abroad if you can teach yourself this skill, as its applications span industries from advertising and marketing to web development and user experience design," he said.

Makeup Artistry

Nadia Onima Ishma, the owner of Make-Onish, started as a party makeup artist. She eventually ventured into bridal makeup and, in 2020, received certification from UK-based makeup artist Selina Manir.

"I was a classical dancer specialising in Bharatnatyam. I had to do my makeup for that and developed my passion from there. When I started university, I wanted to make money from my passion," said Nadia.

In Bangladesh, institutes like the Persona Institute of Beauty and Lifestyle offer courses on the art of makeup application. Most renowned makeup artists also offer makeover training. In recent years, short masterclass-style online courses have been offered by world-renowned makeup artists. However, according to Nadia, most of these are pass-fail certification courses and do not hold much value abroad.

Learning the art of makeover has many perks, though. "If you learn makeup artistry here, you will have an advantage abroad since you already have an idea of how things are done and have gained valuable experience. In many cases, you will have to do courses there, but you still have a head start," explained Nadia.

In developed countries, knowing makeup artistry can open a wide range of job opportunities, even in sales. "There, sales assistants in the cosmetics section of large department stores are expected to have makeup skills. They would appreciate it if you had makeup artistry skills. They also provide training," explained Nadia.

Baking

Tinath Zaeba is the owner of the family-run bakery Sweetie the Bakery. According to her, baking and cooking are skills that aren't just valuable but also incredibly meaningful. "For us, especially in our country, where food is a love language, learning these skills can help you in your everyday life because you can be more self-reliant. Plus, it's definitely something that impresses your guests!"

She believes it is not absolutely necessary to attend classes to learn baking since, nowadays, there are many free resources, such as YouTube, to help.

The best way for her is to practise. You will always have to tweak and edit your recipes; if you have any specific weaknesses, there are a few classes hosted by other bakers, but in general, nothing beats consistency.

"Some bakers have taken the initiative to host certified classes. They're informative and practically useful, but the certificates themselves hold little value abroad. Some institutes like the School of Hospitality Integrated Education Epicentre (Shinee) by noted Chef Nayeem Ashraf do provide legitimate certificates," she added.

So, how valuable can a skill like baking be abroad? "It's definitely valuable if you have a neat portfolio. It depends if it's more of a part-time goal or a career goal. If you can show your portfolio, I do believe your experience will help you stand out," she explained.

However, to build a career in baking abroad, she argues you would essentially have to attend training abroad as they focus more on things like food safety, hygiene, etc., which is sadly not very practised or taught here. She believes that is a big disadvantage of the culinary scene in Bangladesh.

Hairdressing

Working part-time as a hairdresser can be a fulfilling way to earn income while exploring your creative side. It's a job that combines artistry with customer service, allowing you to develop skills in hair styling, cutting, and colouring.

"Simply put, I chose to learn this craft because it is highly in demand in North America. I learned hair colouring and cutting. I can earn up to $35 per haircut," said Nazifa Tabassum, an aspiring hairdresser who completed her postgraduate studies in Disaster Management from Dhaka University.

Mohammad Mintu honed his craft as a hairdresser in India. He trained at renowned institutions such as the L'Oréal Training Institute and Enrich Hair Institute, specialising in advanced hair treatments and personalised care solutions.

"Learning hairdressing is as much about mastering the craft as it is about understanding the needs of a diverse range of clients. Here, you don't just learn techniques like cutting or colouring—you learn patience, adaptability, and how to work with limited resources," he said.

Currently, he leads as the Head of Trainer at Look Institute in Bangladesh. This institute, located in the capital's Mohammadpur, offers courses in hair cutting, styling, treatment, colouring, and rebounding.

Barista

Md Faruk Hossain Farhan, founder of Coffee Training Solution Bangladesh, has spent over a decade in the coffee industry. "I joined North End in 2011, where we were trained to be baristas. In 2020, I decided to start my own coffee training centre," he shared.

Since opening, Coffee Training Solution has trained more than 200 baristas, mostly students planning to study abroad and migrant workers looking for job skills. Each month, 22-40 new learners attend barista training at his centre.

According to Farhan, about 60% of their trainees are migrant workers referred by recruiting agencies. "They're learning these skills to build long-term careers. Meanwhile, 30% of students see a barista certificate as a way to find part-time work while studying abroad," he explained.

Farhan added that about 10% of their learners are adults who simply love coffee and want to make it well as a hobby.