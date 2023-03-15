Sayan Chakraborty inspires young minds at Army-IBA startup session

The Army-IBA Business & Leadership Club hosted a session 'Untold Startup Insights', at their campus on 1 March 2023, where keynote speaker was Sayan Chakraborty, a renowned entrepreneur and author, shared his inspiring journey and experiences as an entrepreneur, detailing the challenges he faced along the way.

Sayan is the founder of WTF! (Where's The Food), a successful F&B chain in India, and has delivered three TED talks and a Josh Talk.

During the session, he provided valuable insights on building a successful startup, highlighting key areas such as fundraising, marketing, and team building. Sayan also shared his experience in Shark Tank India, a popular reality show that features entrepreneurs pitching their ideas to investors.

Photo: Courtesy

Sayan's wisdom and experience shed light on the untold struggles of startups and provided insights into building a successful business.

The session was attended by club members and general students of Army-IBA. Attendees were given Sayan's book, 'Startup As I Saw It,' to help them to learn more about his journey and the lessons he has learned as an entrepreneur.