Reading Magazines to Give Your Language a Touch of Sophistication:

Solika Akter scored an overall eight in IELTS, including a perfect nine in listening. According to Solika, reading magazines not only helps improve vocabulary but also aids in developing fast reading skills, which are essential for tests like IELTS. "Fast reading is a necessary skill for such tests," she emphasised.

Bijoy Lal Basu, an ELT teacher at Dhaka University, believes that reading authentic materials like magazines or books can help learners achieve grammatical accuracy without having to memorise rules. "If you ask why we study syntax or grammar, the answer will be to produce correct sentences; then why not internalise the structure through reading?" he explained.

Moreover, reading reputable magazines can improve your English skills and critical thinking. As Sadi puts it, "Reading quality journals and magazines exposes readers to sophisticated language use, which, in turn, improves the reader's language."

The following is a list of useful magazines for learning English:

Reader's Digest: A general-interest magazine that covers a wide range of topics, from health and wellness to culture. The articles in Reader's Digest are written in an accessible style, making them a great resource for English learners looking to expand their vocabulary and comprehension skills. "I read RD, especially for their jokes and animal stories," said Sadman. If you are not likely to read long articles or thick books, RD is a small but great option for you.

The Economist: A weekly news and current affairs magazine that provides in-depth coverage of global events and trends. The articles in The Economist are written in a more formal and academic style, making them an excellent resource for English learners looking to improve their reading and comprehension. In IELTS reading, you will find this kind of academic reading. So if you are preparing for IELTS, get your copy of The Economist today.

National Geographic: A magazine that focuses on geography, science, and history. It also comes with high-quality photos which make reading it very engaging. National Geographic provides English learners with an opportunity to learn about the world and expand their vocabulary and comprehension skills.

The New Yorker: The New Yorker covers culture, politics, and current events. It is known for its long-form articles and literary style. Abrar Aowsaf, a regular reader of The New Yorker, said "The articles in The New Yorker are often complex and nuanced, making them a challenging but rewarding resource for those who want to be engrossed in reading." For English learners looking to expand their reading and writing skills, The New Yorker is a great source.

If you cannot get a hold of the new issues, don't fret. Old copies of all these magazines are available at Nilkhet, Dhaka.