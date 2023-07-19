The quest for knowledge brings a mother back to the classroom with her son

In 1995, Zulia Ayrin was preparing for her first-year honours exam. However, there was something even more challenging and demanding on her plate – the impending arrival of her first child. Just two days after completing her exam, she gave birth to her son, Muksetul Islam Alif.

Fast forward 27 years, mother and son are in the same classroom, studying the same subject: Professional Master's in Peace, Conflict and Human Rights at the University of Dhaka (DU).

The Business Standard reached out to Zulia to know more about her efforts.

Balancing between being a wife and a student

Zulia pursued her studies in the Islamic Studies department of DU during the 1994-95 session. She got married after completing her Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination at the age of 19.

However, she doubted whether she would be able to continue her education when she moved to her in-laws' house - a large family of 13 members. Her husband reassured her, saying, "You can study as long as you prioritise household affairs."

Encouraged by a friend, Zulia enrolled in a BA Pass course at Eden College, and her uncle helped her apply to DU. Although unsure about her chances of being accepted, she submitted the application, hoping for "an opportunity to at least take part in the entrance exam."

While she embraced her responsibilities within the joint family, she continued her classes at Eden. Just one day before the DU admission viva, a friend informed her that she had been granted admission and needed to appear for the viva the next day.

Zulia worried that her marital status would hinder her acceptance. "I have always believed that there is something wrong with married girls' education. Our school wouldn't allow married girls to be there. According to them, unmarried girls might get spoiled if they become friends with the married ones," she explained.

Once she began her studies at DU, Zulia tried to balance between studies and looking after her household. It was not easy, but everyone supported her and made sure she could regularly attend classes and exams.

She completed three years of honours with her baby by her side. "Late at night, I would study while he lay on my legs and I rocked him to sleep. Additionally, I tried not to disturb my husband's sleep by placing a piece of cloth on the mosquito net stand to block the light."

During her master's, Zulia became pregnant with her second child, further adding to her responsibilities.

Not giving up on career aspirations

Zulia wanted to have a career and she successfully convinced her father-in-law to enrol her in a law college. She graduated from Dhanmondi Law College and started working with a senior.

Since she had little children to look after, she couldn't obtain membership in the high court for several years. Despite filling out the application form each year, she struggled to cover the extensive syllabus required for the exam. Eventually, she managed to pass the exam. Zulia is currently practising as an advocate at Bangladesh Supreme Court.

With the support of her husband, who is the athletics director at a private school, she established her own chamber. "His unwavering support played a vital role in my progress from the very beginning," she said.

Zulia thought of doing an Mphil but it was not possible for her to manage time. She even had aspirations to pursue a master's degree in English.

However, now that her son Alif has completed his undergraduate studies, she has seized the opportunity to pursue a master's degree alongside him.

Alif, recognising his mother's long-held desire, joined her in applying for the Professional Masters in the Peace and Conflict Studies Department at DU. Both believe the degree will aid her in her legal career.

The power of supportive families

For Zulia, struggle was there and so was her family. Her husband and father-in-law supported her earnestly to see her thrive. With all their support, she managed the family, her career, and the upbringing of two children.

Her son explained their joint decision to take the exam, saying, "My mother wanted to pursue another masters degree with me, so we prepared together for the admission."

Zulia's husband Mizanul Islam said "I wanted her wishes not to wither, so I tried my best to support her."

Her daughter, Tasnim Binte Islam, currently in her first year of honours in the Graphic Design and Multimedia Department at Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology, admires her mother's incredible work ethic and productivity.

She said, "My mother is one of the most hardworking and accomplished women I've ever known, and I can never match her."

Reflecting on her decision to pursue this master's programme, Zulia sought the suggestion of her father and father-in-law. Her father-in-law inquired about her time management plans, while her father simply said, "May God be with you. Best of luck.