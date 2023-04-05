Podcast Can Improve Listening Skills

A few months ago, Mashriq Farhan began his IELTS preparation and discovered a deficiency in his ability to sustain attention during the listening section, which is the most critical skill required.

Despite being an ardent reader and a fluent speaker, he often found himself zoning out during conversations, resulting in the missing of crucial information and making mistakes. He attempted various methods to enhance his listening skills, from watching English movies to attending language classes, but none seemed to work. His struggle continued until he stumbled upon podcasts.

Through listening to a variety of topics - from science and technology to history and pop-culture - he became engrossed in podcasts, and they proved to be the missing tool in his learning journey. Farhan explains, "Podcasts force you to become a more active listener. Unlike movies, TV series, or YouTube videos, podcasts demand complete focus on audio. This can help develop your concentration and reduce distractions in your environment. By actively listening to podcasts, you can better your capacity to pay attention to what others are saying."

In fact, podcasts are more effective as a learning tool, as they usually feature natural and conversational language compared to movies and TV series, which often include scripted and rehearsed dialogue. In contrast, podcasts typically present unscripted conversations between hosts and guests, making it easier for learners to pick up on natural English expressions, slang, and idioms commonly used in real-life conversations.

Farhan states, "You will get an immersive language experience through podcasts. Since they are audio-only, you are forced to rely solely on your listening to understand the discussion. It demands active engagement for better comprehension."

One of the most significant advantages of listening to podcasts is that it makes learning English an engaging and enjoyable experience, unlike traditional language-learning methods that can be dry and tedious. Furthermore, podcasts are more accessible than movies and TV series, as you can listen to them on your mobile devices or computers at any time, making learning easier to fit into your busy schedules. In contrast, movies and TV series require a more significant time commitment, which can be challenging to fit into your routine.

Podcasts offer a convenient and time-efficient way to improve English skills, as they can be listened to while doing other activities like cooking, exercising, or commuting to university or work. Listening to podcasts exposes you to a range of voices and accents, helping you become more comfortable with different dialects and accents, which is crucial in today's globalized world where you interact with people from different cultures and backgrounds.

Moreover, podcasts can improve your listening comprehension, as many are designed to challenge listeners with complex vocabulary, idiomatic expressions, and fast-paced dialogue. Listening to these podcasts can improve your ability to understand spoken English, pick up on subtle nuances, and cultural references.

Here is a list of podcasts you can check out:

Revisionist History with Malcolm Gladwell: A podcast that re-examines overlooked or misunderstood events and ideas from history. Revisionist History provides English learners with an opportunity to improve their listening and comprehension skills while learning about interesting and thought-provoking topics. Malcolm Gladwell and his guests have fun chats, tell interesting stories and ask difficult questions.

BBC Global News Podcast: A daily news podcast that covers the latest events and trends from around the world. BBC Global News Podcast exposes English learners to a variety of topics and vocabulary related to current events, as well as, different accents and dialects of English. As you go about your day, if you want to have an idea of what's going on in the world and a dose of English, this is the one you need.

Tifo Football Podcast: A podcast that covers all things football, including analysis of matches, players, and tactics. The podcast exposes English learners to sports-related vocabulary and terminology while also improving their listening and comprehension skills. Shahnoor Rabbani, a football enthusiast, noted "Tifo Football Podcast provides insightful analysis in a language which is not complex but sophisticated."

Nature Podcast: A podcast that covers the latest research and news in science and nature. Nature podcast exposes English learners to scientific vocabulary and terminology while also improving their listening and comprehension skills. Nature Podcast is not only just for people interested in science, but they also speak about complex topics in layman's terms, so everyone can understand and follow.

These podcasts are available for free on google podcasts or apple podcasts.