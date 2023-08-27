Passion for exploration: the journey of Ashraful Alam

Passions come in all shapes and sizes, unique to each individual. For Ashraful Alam, a man driven by an insatiable wanderlust, the passion for travelling ignited in his very childhood.

He has spent over 15 years traversing the landscapes of Bangladesh and far beyond, seeking out unparalleled cultural encounters, tantalising cuisines, and awe-inspiring vistas. Some of it is documented in his channel and Facebook page: Go with Ashraful Alam.

His journey took a more fervent turn after stepping into university life in 2011. But, as with many adventurers, financial constraints posed a challenge to his travel dreams. In the face of this hurdle, Ashraful's ingenious solution emerged: group travel. This novel approach not only slashed costs but also offered a newfound sense of liberation.

"Travelling solo has its charm, but exploring with friends multiplies the joy," Ashraful remarks with a grin. His escapades began to involve carefully orchestrated plans with friends who shared his enthusiasm. From selecting destinations to curating culinary adventures, he ensured every trip-plan came true. Through this method, he not only covered the length and breadth of his homeland but managed to do so economically.

However, Ashraful's story isn't confined to exploring terrains. His university years were also a time of social activism beyond classrooms. Amidst academic rigours, he garnered accolades for his contributions and motivated a legion of students to partake in social causes. These efforts propelled him to leadership roles, including the presidency of the Eastern University EarthCare Club and the establishment of the Eastern University Journalist Forum.

'Go with Ashraful Alam' became the conduit through which he extended his passion to fellow travellers. His aspiration was crystal clear - accumulating authentic experiences and sharing them with the world, all while keeping costs minimal. Yet, Ashraful didn't stop at mere travels. So that fellow travellers can follow in his footsteps.

"It's not about the destination alone; it's about the journey we all take as a global community," he reflects. Moreover, he crafted 'Vromonio', an online portal amplifying his message across a wider canvas.

"Our nation is a treasure trove, a symphony of ancient marvels, mountains, seas, rivers, forests, hills, and deltas," Ashraful ardently states. His eyes sparkle with a vision - to capitalise on the country's rich diversity and beckon a global audience. He envisions a realm where seasons paint nature in myriad hues, each offering a fresh avenue to beckon travellers.

His aspirations extend further - to turn Bangladesh into a haven for international tourists, showcasing not just its beauty but also its safety and transportation efficiency. "Foreign exchange through tourism is a potential goldmine," he emphasises.