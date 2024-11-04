NUSDF Skill Development Summit and Job Fair 2024 empowers students with career skills

04 November, 2024, 02:20 pm
04 November, 2024, 02:20 pm

NUSDF Skill Development Summit and Job Fair 2024 empowers students with career skills

The event was a rare opportunity for National University students, who typically lack access to such large-scale job fairs, providing them with a valuable platform to understand market demands and prepare for future careers

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The NUSDF Skill Development Summit and Job Fair 2024, organized by NUSDF Bangladesh and Excellence Bangladesh, was held at the International Mother Language Institute.

The event focused on equipping students with essential skills and fostering connections with prominent industry leaders.

Inaugurated by the National University's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr ASM Amanullah, the summit aimed to promote skill acquisition beyond traditional academic frameworks. In his address, Professor Amanullah highlighted the importance of students becoming assets to the nation through comprehensive skill development. "It is crucial for every student to acquire skills that go beyond textbooks. We want each student of National University to transform into human resources capable of driving national development," he stated, affirming the university's commitment to skill-building initiatives across Bangladesh.

The day-long event included seminars and panel discussions featuring insights from industry leaders on topics such as digital transformation, entrepreneurship, and employability skills. Approximately 50 leading companies, including Ha-Meem Group, RFL, and Grameen Danone Foods Limited, participated in the job fair, providing students with unique networking and employment opportunities.

The event marked a significant step toward bridging the gap between academia and industry, allowing students to engage with recruiters, gain insights into industry expectations, and prepare themselves for future careers.

