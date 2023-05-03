Mastering the art of cold emailing

If you are seeking to collaborate with a professor and wish to express your interest, cold emailing can serve as an ideal approach. Photo: Mumit M

Sanjida Nusrat Ananna, a talented Bangladeshi student, recently received an offer letter from The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) for her undergraduate studies. She has an impressive network of renowned professors and extensive research experience for someone her age. According to Ananna, much of her success can be attributed to her effective use of cold emailing.

Cold emailing is a form of communication that involves reaching out to potential employers, professors, customers or clients who have not expressed a prior interest in a person, product or service. However, crafting an effective cold email is easier said than done. Here is all you need to know about cold emailing and how to make it a success.

A cost-effective tool for marketing and personal branding

Cold emailing is a powerful marketing tool for businesses of all sizes, from startups to large corporations. It allows brands to reach a wider audience, generate leads, and ultimately increase revenue. By crafting a compelling message and targeting the right people, cold emailing can help businesses build brand awareness.

Cold emailing can also be an effective tool for personal branding. In today's competitive market, it's important to proactively promote yourself, as no one else will do it for you. If you possess a particular skill set and you are aware of a potential client or employer who may require your services, cold emailing can help you showcase your abilities.

Similarly, if you are seeking to collaborate with a professor and wish to express your interest, cold emailing can serve as an ideal approach. Furthermore, if you are looking to transition to a new job but are not seeing any suitable openings, cold emailing potential employers or companies can help you expand your search and potentially uncover new opportunities.

Another advantage of cold emailing is that it is relatively inexpensive compared to other forms of marketing. Unlike paid advertising or direct mail, which can be costly, cold emailing only requires an email address and some time to type a message. This makes it an attractive option for small businesses and startups with limited budgets.

Navigating the challenges of Cold Emailing

While cold emailing can be a valuable marketing tool, it also presents some challenges. The first obstacle is getting the recipient to open and read the email. With inboxes flooded with promotional emails, it can be difficult to stand out and capture the recipient's attention.

One of the biggest mistakes that people make when cold emailing is to focus too much on themselves and not enough on the recipient. Your email should be about how you can help them, not about what you want from them. This means doing your research beforehand and figuring out what their needs are, and how you can fill them.

Another challenge is crafting a message that is both compelling and personalised. Generic, boilerplate emails are unlikely to resonate with the recipient and may even be perceived as spam.

While cold-emailing may seem like a simple task, certain best practices can increase your chances of success like how to craft a compelling email, how to find the right people to email, and how to follow up effectively.

Crafting a compelling Email

The first step in any successful cold email is to craft a compelling email that will capture the recipient's attention and prompt them to take action. Here are some tips for creating an effective cold email.

Firstly, make sure your subject line is attention-grabbing. The subject line needs to be compelling enough to make them want to open the email. Try to keep it short and to the point, while also providing enough information to pique their interest. For example, instead of a generic subject line like "Networking Opportunity," try "Exciting Opportunity to Connect with Industry Leaders." Avoid generic subject lines like "Hello" or "Introduction" and instead use something more specific and attention-grabbing.

Secondly, introduce yourself and explain why you are reaching out. Be clear and concise about your purpose and what you hope to gain from the connection. It is also a good idea to explain why you chose to reach out to this particular person, whether it's because of their expertise or experience in a specific field.

Thirdly, personalisation is key to a successful cold email. Address the recipient by name, reference something you know about them or their company, and tailor your message to their specific needs or interests.

Fourthly, highlight your Value Proposition. What can you offer the recipient? Whether it is a product or service, make sure to clearly articulate how you can help them solve a problem or achieve a goal.

Finally, make sure your email is easy to read. Use short paragraphs and bullet points to break up the text, and avoid using long sentences or complex jargon. Keep in mind that the recipient is likely busy, so your email should be easy to scan quickly.

Finding the right people to Email

Finding the right people to send cold emails to can be a challenging task. Here are some steps you can take to improve your chances of finding the right individuals to contact. Start by identifying your ideal customer or target audience. Determine what their needs are and what problems they face that your product or service can solve.

If you are looking for a research collaboration, find the researchers and professors in the field. If you are looking for a brand endorsement, find the marketing hands of the target company or probably directly email the CEO.

Once you know who your target audience is, you can start building a list of potential prospects. Use tools like LinkedIn, Twitter, industry directories, and websites to find individuals who fit your ideal target profile.

Before reaching out to your prospects, take the time to research them. Look at their social media profiles, read their blogs or articles, comments, and replies and understand their interest, business and industry.

When you are equipped with probable convincing points, use the information you've gathered to personalise your cold email outreach. Address each prospect by name, and reference their specific business or industry. Remember that cold email outreach is often a numbers game. Some prospects won't respond, but others will.

Follow-Up mastery: Boost your response rates

Even if you have crafted the perfect message, there is no guarantee that the recipient will even read it. So it is crucial to follow up on your cold emails effectively. Here are some tips that will increase your chances of getting a response.

Wait a reasonable amount of time before following up. It is important to give the recipient enough time to read and respond to your initial email before sending a follow-up. Depending on the nature of your email and the recipient's schedule, waiting 3-5 business days is usually a good rule of thumb.

In your follow-up email, reference your previous email and remind the recipient of the value proposition or ask you made in your initial message. If possible, personalise your message by referring to something specific about the recipient or their company that caught your attention.

If you have not received a response after your initial email and follow-up, try reaching out through a different communication channel such as a phone call or social media message. Sometimes people are more responsive on different platforms, so it is worth trying multiple channels.

In your follow-up email, be sure to include a clear call to action that tells the recipient what you want them to do next. Whether it is scheduling a meeting or simply responding to your email, make it easy for the recipient to take action.

Following up on cold emails can require persistence, but it is important to strike a balance between being persistent and being pushy. Be polite and respectful in your follow-up messages, and do not send too many messages in a short period.

Parts of this article were crafted with the help of ChatGPT