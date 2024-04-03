Learn a new language F.A.S.T

As a naturally curious child, I constantly questioned the world around me, driving my parents and teachers to the edge.

This curiosity led me to travel the globe, exploring over a hundred countries and befriending diverse people, food, and culture. Most significantly, I am eager to understand how people relate to each other through language.

As a Bangladeshi, my affinity for language runs deep, given our unique history as the only people to fight for an independent country based on our mother tongue. Beyond that, languages have always fascinated me; I had already learned to speak four by the age of 10. My inquisitive mind sought to make sense of the world by learning words in different languages, leading me to learn my fifth language, French, in high school.

After moving to Germany, I decided— at the age of 32— to take up the challenge of learning my sixth and arguably most challenging language yet – German. The process, even for a polyglot like myself, was not easy. But through trial and error, I came across a method that worked splendidly for me – the F.A.S.T method.

What is the F.A.S.T method?

An example of the F.A.S.T method in action could involve a language learner who wants to improve their conversational skills in Spanish. Using the F.A.S.T method, their lessons might begin with fundamental grammar and vocabulary exercises tailored to their current level of proficiency. These exercises could be supplemented with engaging materials such as podcasts, videos, or articles related to topics of interest to the learner.

Developed by the Language and Motivation School, the F.A.S.T method employs multiple learning approaches that cater well to adult learners. F.A.S.T stands for Fundamental Based, Adult Specific, Stimulating, and Tailor Made learning.

I can't express enough how much I appreciate this method; it is perfect for those of us who are curious and love immersing ourselves in learning. What worked best for me in this method was the adult-focused, tailor-made learning element of it—I had the opportunity to work within my own schedule and from literally everywhere in the world.

The online nature of the classes at the Language and Motivation School helped me take lessons in Central Asia, West Africa, and Europe! Homework serves as a perfect opportunity to delve deeper into the language, with activities such as role-playing scenarios or interactive language games to make the learning process more enjoyable and effective. The 1.5-hour classes, led by dedicated teachers following tailor-made lesson plans, further contribute to the effectiveness of this method.

One of my significant concerns about learning a language at this stage in my life stemmed from previous school experiences. Teachers seldom tapped into my curiosity, and their patience with my endless questions was always lacking. These fears initially hindered me from seeking guidance from a dedicated teacher, as I worried about being labeled troublesome instead of recognised for my inquisitive nature.

Yet, despite these concerns, I managed to progress from zero to A2 level by my 11th lesson, thanks to the patient nature of my teacher at the Language and Motivation School—Frans.

Before each lesson, I invested only about three hours per week in preparation, doing reading, writing, listening, and speaking exercises about current news and business subjects. Learning German became an exciting journey, with peaks and valleys mirroring my adventures around the world.

Frans patiently listened to my grammatically flawed German sentences, corrected my mistakes, and answered my endless questions. His calm demeanour, shaped by decades of teaching various foreign language students, facilitated my transition from constructing basic greetings to exchanging jokes in German—a notable achievement given common stereotypes about the language.

As I prepare for my B1 exam, I reflect on how my life has transformed for the better through my decision to invest in learning German.

With a degree from Germany and two years of work experience, learning German has accelerated my path to permanent residency from five years to just two. Achieving a B1 level in three short months is ideal for professionals with tight schedules seeking rapid progress. Furthermore, proficiency in German opens up a multitude of employment opportunities in the largest job market in the European Union and the fourth-largest economy globally.

Additionally, learning German rekindled my love for language, stimulating a part of my brain that has opened up various avenues for me. Research indicates that individuals who speak multiple languages from a young age possess more neurons, dendrites, and thicker grey matter than their monolingual counterparts. German has sharpened my critical thinking skills, given the unique sentence structure compared to English, providing a slightly different perspective each time I construct sentences in German.

Furthermore, as a storyteller, I have discovered that learning a language facilitates connections with individuals we might otherwise struggle to communicate with. During travels in the Balkans with a friend this summer, lacking any Albanian or English between us and our driver, we communicated in German. Similarly, in Berlin, a Turkish-German cab driver shared his longing for his German-born children to connect with their Turkish roots during a 2 am ride home after a party.