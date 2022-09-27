Over 5,000 technical people to get jobs from Bdjobs fair

Over 25,000 job seekers yesterday took part in the "Technical Job Fair" arranged by Bdjobs.com, the country's largest online employment platform, where 61 leading local companies offered around 400 positions to hire about 5,000 professionals with technical and vocational skills.

The list of companies included all the major recruiters including Walton, PRAN-RFL Group, City Group, Akij Group, Bengal Group, Anwar Group, and Runner – to name a few.

Experienced as well as fresh graduates from different technical and vocational training institutes dropped CVs in the company booths where spot interviews were conducted by HR teams during the day-long event, said a press release.

Major job categories were diploma engineers, technicians, electricians, graphic designers, nurses, cooks, and delivery riders.

The programme started with the inauguration ceremony where National Skill Development Authority (NSDA) member Dr Mohammad Ziauddin was the chief guest and Technical Education Board Chairman Md Ali Akbar Khan was the special guest. The programme was chaired by Fahim Mashroor, CEO of Bdjobs.com.

Fahim Mashroor said the recent job market trends show that there are much better opportunities for people trained in vocational and technical tracks compared to general education tracks. Thousands of people with BBA and MBA degrees are coming out of universities and colleges, but most of them do not get any jobs for years.

On the other hand, the majority of the students from technical and vocational institutes get job offers even before completing their training courses. The salary is also high compared to general subject graduates, said Fahim Mashroor.

The recent growth is caused by different manufacturing industries which have created huge job opportunities for technical professionals. Bdjobs will arrange such job fairs in all major cities in the coming months, he added.